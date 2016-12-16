Weekend Happenings: Dec. 16 - 18
Friday
Falls Theatre
Star Wars: Rogue One at 4:30, 7, and 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Falls Theatre
Star Wars: Rogue One at 2, 4:30, 7, and 9:30 p.m.
Sunday
Falls Theatre
Star Wars: Rogue One at 2, 4:30, 7, and 9:30 p.m.
Public Library Gallery
Tributaries of Earth and Water:December 18, 2016 - January 21, 2017
With works that celebrate the National Parks Service in their 100th year, Project Art for Nature presents "Tributaries of Earth and Water."
Gallery reception and artist talks Saturday, January 14, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Kleinpell Gallery at the River Falls Public Library