Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Weekend Happenings: Dec. 16 - 18

    By rfjnews Today at 8:09 p.m.

    Friday

    Falls Theatre

    Star Wars: Rogue One at 4:30, 7, and 9:30 p.m.

    Saturday

    Falls Theatre

    Star Wars: Rogue One at 2, 4:30, 7, and 9:30 p.m.

    Sunday

    Falls Theatre

    Star Wars: Rogue One at 2, 4:30, 7, and 9:30 p.m.

    Public Library Gallery

    Tributaries of Earth and Water: 

    December 18, 2016 - January 21, 2017 

    With works that celebrate the National Parks Service in their 100th year, Project Art for Nature presents "Tributaries of Earth and Water." 

    Gallery reception and artist talks Saturday, January 14, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Kleinpell Gallery at the River Falls Public Library

    Explore related topics:LifeeventsRiver FallseventsEntertainmentsocial
    Advertisement