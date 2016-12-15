Public Library to host wildlife art show

The exhibit, Tributaries of Earth and Water, is a part of the National Park Service’s Centennial celebration.

It will showcase a wide variety of artwork including: sculptures, paintings, drawings and more.

Cole Zrostlik, the library’s events and gallery coordinator, hopes the artwork will do more than simply captivate people’s imaginations.

“I think this show will be joyful,” Zrostlik said. “Hopefully it’ll tell a little bit of a story.”

However, Zrostlik said her optimism is halted by the gallery’s large exhibit room, with concerns about how the paintings and portraits will occupy the hall.

“I wonder, since the gallery space is so big, how it’s going to fit,” Zrostlik said. “Because the space is so huge, I hope we don’t put the art in and say, ‘we have this much art’ and then it’s just, like, empty.”

Along with the artwork, Zrostlik has reached out to a member of the St. Croix State Park service to obtain information and history on the region for spectators to read as well.

In Project Art for Nature (PAN), a group of artists from Minnesota and Wisconsin will have their work on display. The exhibit will have 17 artists and more than 70 pieces of artwork on display.

PAN was founded in 2001 by River Falls-based artist Vera Ming Wong. Her aspiration was to help encourage protection for certain areas of land, according to the group’s website.

This will be the sixth, and final stop, for the exhibit series by PAN after being shown recently in Fridley, Minn., and in Hudson.

Zrostlik said a group like PAN is important for the River Falls community because it is “more of an advocacy group,” rather than artists trying to make a quick buck.

“They make this art and I don’t think they ever get paid for it,” Zrostlik said. “They’re doing it because they feel like they have a message to convey to people.”

The cost for admission is free and, according to the PAN website, the group will donate a portion of its profits to a nonprofit conservation organization or agency.

The exhibit will be in the Kleinpell Gallery until Jan. 21. It can be viewed during normal library hours upstairs.

The public library is located at 140 Union St.

This will be the first art show that Zrostlik has been a part of since joining the River Falls Public Library staff. Zrostlik said she looks forward to the debut of the exhibit.

“I’m most excited to have the community engage in art,” Zrostlik said. “I’m really excited to see it all out of it’s packaging.”