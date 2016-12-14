River Falls woman is college grad speaker in Minnesota

LaPoint, 22, delivering the student address at commencement, is a a cum laude graduate. She earned a bachelor’s degree in studio art, with an emphasis in graphic design.

LaPoint studied abroad at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, on the Mediterranean coast in northeast Spain. She interned with SAI Programs, a Sebastopol, California, company that coordinates student study in Europe.

LaPoint is the daughter of Kari and Jim LaPoint, 598 Hamilton Court.

Nearly 700 St. Cloud State University students are expected to take part in the Dec. 16 commencement.