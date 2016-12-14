River Falls Events

Come for food, speaker

Tuesday Club's next monthly will be noon Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the West Wind Supper Club. Meetings include social time, lunch, and a speaker. Abigail Inlow, award winning fiddler, will entertain us. The cost is $10, which includes tax and tip. Contact Judy Baker, 425-8325, to make reservations or for more information.

Winter Solstice Celebration

The Unitarian Universalist Society of River Falls is holding a Winter Solstice celebration 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the UUSRF, N0810 Hwy 65, half a mile south of Cemetery Road on Highway 65. There will be a potluck dinner, a campfire it weather permits, drumming and sharing as participants celebrate the new complexion of "sacred Mother Earth." All are welcome.

Christmas Eve Celebration

A Christmas Eve Celebration with Celtic harp music is set for 4 p.m., Sat. Dec. 24, at the Unitarian Universalist Society of River Falls, N0810 Hwy 65, 1/2 mile south of Cemetery Rd on 65. We will reflect on the Incarnation of the Christ Light into the world and on what divine things might be wanting to be birthed into the world anew in our lives. All are welcome.