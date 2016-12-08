River Falls Public Library hosts open house
Christmas was in the air at The River Falls Public Library during their open house Thursday.
Accompanied with a piano playing Christmas songs, patrons could get their photo taken in ugly Christmas sweaters, create ornaments, get their faces painted or meet baker Marjorie Johnson from Minnesota.
Johnson, as well as being a celebrity judge in the gingerbread house contest, had copies of her book "Blue Ribbon Baking with Marjorie" available to sign.
See more in the December 15 issue in the River Falls Journal.