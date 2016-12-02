Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Weekend Happenings: Dec. 2-4

    By Gretta Stark Today at 4:54 p.m.
    Kellie Burrows (left) and Patrice Veit rehearse a skit called "Store Wars" for the River Falls Community Theatre's holiday performance, the "'Twas the Night Show."

    This weekend in River Falls

    Friday

    'Twas the Night Show

    River Falls Community Theatre presents "The 'Twas the Night Show." a clebration by RFCT for the Christmas season. December 2, 3, 9 & 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Society on Hwy 65.

    River Falls Public Library Gallery

    Robots, maps, and super-special City artifacts now in the Library Gallery.

    Falls TheatreHacksaw Ridge 7, and 9 p.m.

    Saturday

    'Twas the Night Show

    River Falls Community Theatre presents "The 'Twas the Night Show." a clebration by RFCT for the Christmas season. December 2, 3, 9 & 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Society on Hwy 65.

    River Falls Public Library Gallery

    Robots, maps, and super-special City artifacts now in the Library Gallery.

    Falls TheatreHacksaw Ridge 7, and 9 p.m. 

    Sunday

    River Falls Public Library Gallery

    Robots, maps, and super-special City artifacts now in the Library Gallery.

    Falls TheatreHacksaw Ridge 7, and 9 p.m.
    Explore related topics:LifeeventsRiver FallssocialFamilyeventsEntertainment
    Gretta Stark
    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.
    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
    Advertisement