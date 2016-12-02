Weekend Happenings: Dec. 2-4
This weekend in River Falls
Friday
'Twas the Night Show
River Falls Community Theatre presents "The 'Twas the Night Show." a clebration by RFCT for the Christmas season. December 2, 3, 9 & 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Society on Hwy 65.
River Falls Public Library Gallery
Robots, maps, and super-special City artifacts now in the Library Gallery.Falls TheatreHacksaw Ridge 7, and 9 p.m.
Saturday
'Twas the Night Show
River Falls Community Theatre presents "The 'Twas the Night Show." a clebration by RFCT for the Christmas season. December 2, 3, 9 & 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Society on Hwy 65.
River Falls Public Library Gallery
Robots, maps, and super-special City artifacts now in the Library Gallery.Falls TheatreHacksaw Ridge 7, and 9 p.m.
Sunday
River Falls Public Library Gallery
Robots, maps, and super-special City artifacts now in the Library Gallery.Falls TheatreHacksaw Ridge 7, and 9 p.m.