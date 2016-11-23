Night out for parents offered as RFHS class holds fundraiser

One fundraiser is called “Parents’ Night Out” from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the high school.

For that night, parents can go somewhere and drop off their kids, ages 4-10, for some supervised, fun activities.

The theme is called Polar Express. Cost is $25 per child and $15 for each additional family's child.

Kids can wear pajamas and bring a small pillow or blanket. They will be served pizza, hot chocolate, popcorn, lemonade and water. They will decorate sugar cookies and watch the “Polar Express” movie.

Other activities will be a paper snowball fight and Santa sack races.

Register online at https://goo.gl/forms/lvTLj2tAmodpZSSh1.

For questions, email rfhstripabroad@gmail.com.