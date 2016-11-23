Night out for parents offered as RFHS class holds fundraiser
A group of River Falls High School students will travel to Italy and France next June with their art teacher Gina Pedriana-Basche.
The 15 students are now raising money to finance the trip.
One fundraiser is called “Parents’ Night Out” from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the high school.
For that night, parents can go somewhere and drop off their kids, ages 4-10, for some supervised, fun activities.
The theme is called Polar Express. Cost is $25 per child and $15 for each additional family's child.
Kids can wear pajamas and bring a small pillow or blanket. They will be served pizza, hot chocolate, popcorn, lemonade and water. They will decorate sugar cookies and watch the “Polar Express” movie.
Other activities will be a paper snowball fight and Santa sack races.
Register online at https://goo.gl/forms/lvTLj2tAmodpZSSh1.
For questions, email rfhstripabroad@gmail.com.