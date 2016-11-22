Thanksgiving Happenings

Free or free-will offering accepted. Delivery request forms available at the St. Bridget office, or call Esther Sykora at 715-425-6282.

Kinni Cafe holds free Thanksgiving meal

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Kinni Cafe is offering a free Thanksgiving meal to all. The restaurant is also collecting a free will donation, to benefit a local charity.

River Dazzle

The River Falls Chamber of Commerce is ready to celebrate the 19th annual River Dazzle.

1-3 p.m. Cookie Decorating - Junior's Bar & Restaurant

1-3 p.m. Open Skate - River Falls Youth Hockey Arena

1-4:30 p.m. Santa & Mrs. Claus at Riverwalk Mercantile (176 Riverwalk) along with Reindeer at Veteran’s Park

1-5:30 p.m. 11th Annual Chili Cook-off ~ at participating restaurants and retail shops; pick up a tasting card from any of the participating locations. Drawing at 6:15 p.m. at Veteran's Park - must be present to win.

2-6 p.m. Free Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides - Loading will be at Heritage Park

2:30-5:15 p.m. Edible Art Show Viewing & Sampling

4-5:45 p.m. Strolling Carolers visit various locations on Main Street.

6:30 p.m River Dazzle Parade Main Street- River Falls