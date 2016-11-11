Search
    Weekend Nov. 11-13

    By Gretta Stark Today at 5:13 p.m.

    This weekend in River Falls:

    Friday

    Falls Theatre

    Trolls, 5, 7, and 9 p.m.

    UUSRF collects donations for Standing Rock

    The Social Action Committee of the Unitarian Universal Society of River Falls (UUSRF) is collecting supplies to support the Standing Rock Sioux, who are protesting an oil pipeline that would run through their reservation.

    UUSRF members will bring cold weather gear  to the North Dakota, leaving on the morning of Nov. 15.

    The UUSRF is collecting items like cold weather outer garments and camping equipment (See full list of needs at UUSRF.ORG). Donated items can be aken to the Unitarian Meeting House or left at 207 N. 4 th Street.

    Money donations can be sent through the Standing Rock PayPal account or to UUSRF, PO Box 63, River Falls. For more information, contact Sue Beckham, 715-425- 7143 or Mari Waters 651-565- 7154.

    River Falls Public Library Gallery

    You Are Here: An exhibition on maps, makers, dreamers, and progress in and of River Falls. 

    Saturday

    Falls Theatre

    Trolls, 2, 5, 7, and 9 p.m.

    "I Can't Hardly Wait"

    An open house will be held 2-4:30 p.m. at the Lazy River Bar and Grill (115 W. Walnust St.) to celebrate the relsae of Rich Kuss's new CD "I Can Hardly Wait: Songs of Christmas." See more at richlyblessedmusic.com

    Sunday

    Falls Theatre

    Trolls, 2, 5, 7, and 9 p.m.

    Gretta Stark
    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.
    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
