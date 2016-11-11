Weekend Nov. 11-13

The Social Action Committee of the Unitarian Universal Society of River Falls (UUSRF) is collecting supplies to support the Standing Rock Sioux, who are protesting an oil pipeline that would run through their reservation.

UUSRF members will bring cold weather gear to the North Dakota, leaving on the morning of Nov. 15.

The UUSRF is collecting items like cold weather outer garments and camping equipment (See full list of needs at UUSRF.ORG). Donated items can be aken to the Unitarian Meeting House or left at 207 N. 4 th Street.

Money donations can be sent through the Standing Rock PayPal account or to UUSRF, PO Box 63, River Falls. For more information, contact Sue Beckham, 715-425- 7143 or Mari Waters 651-565- 7154.

River Falls Public Library Gallery

You Are Here: An exhibition on maps, makers, dreamers, and progress in and of River Falls.

Saturday

Falls Theatre

Trolls, 2, 5, 7, and 9 p.m.

UUSRF collects donations for Standing Rock

The Social Action Committee of the Unitarian Universal Society of River Falls (UUSRF) is collecting supplies to support the Standing Rock Sioux, who are protesting an oil pipeline that would run through their reservation.

UUSRF members will bring cold weather gear to the North Dakota, leaving on the morning of Nov. 15.

The UUSRF is collecting items like cold weather outer garments and camping equipment (See full list of needs at UUSRF.ORG). Donated items can be aken to the Unitarian Meeting House or left at 207 N. 4 th Street.

Money donations can be sent through the Standing Rock PayPal account or to UUSRF, PO Box 63, River Falls. For more information, contact Sue Beckham, 715-425- 7143 or Mari Waters 651-565- 7154.

River Falls Public Library Gallery

You Are Here: An exhibition on maps, makers, dreamers, and progress in and of River Falls.

"I Can't Hardly Wait"

An open house will be held 2-4:30 p.m. at the Lazy River Bar and Grill (115 W. Walnust St.) to celebrate the relsae of Rich Kuss's new CD "I Can Hardly Wait: Songs of Christmas." See more at richlyblessedmusic.com.

Sunday

Falls Theatre

Trolls, 2, 5, 7, and 9 p.m.

UUSRF collects donations for Standing Rock

The Social Action Committee of the Unitarian Universal Society of River Falls (UUSRF) is collecting supplies to support the Standing Rock Sioux, who are protesting an oil pipeline that would run through their reservation.

UUSRF members will bring cold weather gear to the North Dakota, leaving on the morning of Nov. 15.

The UUSRF is collecting items like cold weather outer garments and camping equipment (See full list of needs at UUSRF.ORG). Donated items can be aken to the Unitarian Meeting House or left at 207 N. 4 th Street.

Money donations can be sent through the Standing Rock PayPal account or to UUSRF, PO Box 63, River Falls. For more information, contact Sue Beckham, 715-425- 7143 or Mari Waters 651-565- 7154.

River Falls Public Library Gallery

You Are Here: An exhibition on maps, makers, dreamers, and progress in and of River Falls.