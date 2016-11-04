Weekend Happenings Nov. 11-13

Falls Theatre

Trolls - 5, 7, and 9 p.m.

Saturday

Toastmasters

Toastmasters has invited several community members to sepak at its Saturday morning meetings held 10:30 a.m. to noon at the River Falls Public Library. Saturday, Nov. 5, will feature Gail Wold, "What is the DAR?"

Falls Theatre

Trolls - 2, 5, 7, and 9 p.m.

Public Library Gallery

You Are Here: an exhibition on maps, makers, dreamers and progress in and of River Falls.

St. Croix Valley Bird Club

Everyone is invited for a free program by the St. Croix Valley Bird Club from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the public library, 140 Union St., to hear Tom Prestby, one of Wisconsin's top birders and a photographer, speak. His program, “Shorebirds of Green Bay,” will focus on shorebird conservation and 30 species of migrating birds, some endangered and threatened, in the Green Bay area of Lake Michigan. The St. Croix Valley Bird Club welcomes anyone interested in joining. An annual family membership is only $10 a year.

Sunday

Falls Theatre

Trolls - 2, 5, 7, and 9 p.m.

Public Library Gallery

You Are Here: an exhibition on maps, makers, dreamers and progress in and of River Falls.

Americana Concert at UWRF

The St. Croix Valley Music Teachers Association (SCVMTA) presents Americana Concert, performed by students, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Abbott Hall, UW-River Falls. This concert will feature Americana music performed by pianists, vocalists, flutists and strings players. American composers will be featured as well as American styles of music, such as patriotic, jazz, rag and blues. There will be roughly 90 students performing between the two concerts. The 1:30 p.m. concert will include students of Teresa Lindahl (Somerset), Nina DeKock (New Richmond), Deanna Roen (Prescott), Nancy Jane Burman (Hudson), Jane Bradford (Hammond), Cindy Leonard (Hudson), Mary Anne Olvera (Hudson) and Sue Christian (Hudson). The 3:30 p.m. concert includes students of Lois Wolfe-Steiner (River Falls), Melyssa Rice (Prescott), Lisa Zwiefelhofer (Hudson), Karen Klawitter (Ellsworth) and Becky Tharp (Prescott).