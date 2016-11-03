Events honoring veterans scheduled on campus

Monday, Nov. 7

Vet Center representatives will be on campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in 22 North Hall. The Vet Center is a VA supported service that offers a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services to combat veterans and their families. Vet Centers seeks to guide veterans and their families through many of the major adjustments in lifestyle that often occur after a veteran returns from combat. Representatives will also be available to speak with non-combat veterans who are looking for assistance finding services.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Military and Veteran Services Office Open House from 1:30-3 p.m. for students, staff, faculty, and anyone who would like to meet UWRF’s many veteran and military students and families and to learn more about the mission of the military and the office. The Open House is in Rooms 20, 21, and 22 North Hall. Light refreshments will be served.

Friday, Nov. 11

A traditional Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. near the flagpoles on the west side of North Hall to honor those who have served and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. Speakers include Chancellor Dean Van Galen, Veteran and Military Services Director Tadd Heichel, and UWRF Alumnus and Military and Veteran Service Office patron Stephen Hacken. Hacken recently made a generous donation in his brother’s memory and honor to the UWRF Foundation to support the campus veteran population.

Saturday, Nov. 12

The UWRF Veterans Club and the Pre-Vets Club are hosting a 5K Ruck March/Hike at 9:30 a.m. at Ramer Field, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. The course winds through the campus and begins and ends at Ramer Field. There is no cost for students, but donations are encouraged. Donations will benefit PAWS FOR STRIPES, an organization that places service animals with veterans in need. The first 100 students receive an event T-shirt. Open to the public.

For more information about these events or the educational benefits available to active duty military, veterans, and their family members, call the UWRF Military and Veteran Services Office at 715-425-3529.