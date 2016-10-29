Four UWRF faculty, John Heppen and Charles Rader of the Geography Department, and Imtiaz Moosa and Walter Wietzke of the History and Philosophy Department, will each give a 15-minute presentation with discussion with Q & A to follow. Presentations include: “Framing the Amazon” by Heppen; “Habitat loss, development and social justice in the Amazon” by Rader; “Wilderness and the Future of Humanity” by Moosa; and, “Technology and Humanity” by Wietzke.

Many diverse issues will be addressed during the event, including: What are the key geographical features of this amazing landscape? How much of it are we losing, and how much is still left intact? Is Brazil morally required to leave this majestic landscape in a wild and natural state? What are the uses of wilderness? What would our future on earth be like without vast wilderness areas? Can we blame technology for the unparalleled degradation of our natural environment?

For more information, call the Geography Department at 715-425-3164 or the History and Philosophy Department at 715-425-3264.