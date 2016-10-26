This is Magic the Gathering.

On Oct. 7, one of the weekly Magic nights at Game Quest Gaming in River Falls was held.

Players gathered in the back, where tables are almost always set up, to participate in a tournament.

The Game

Magic the Gathering (MTG) is a card game based in strategy.

Two or more players will have a deck consisting of about 60 cards. These cards range from land cards, which fuel most actions in the game, to creatures, enchantments, instants, sorcery, planeswalkers and artifacts. There are variations.

The cards have pictures and written descriptions that describe their abilities.

There are five color types in MTG: blue, black, green, red and white. Each color signifies different styles of play.

The skill behind the game is not only knowing the cards’ abilities and how to use them against your opponent, but within building the decks themselves. The cards are collectible and have wide variations in value.

The usual reference for an expensive Magic card is the Black Lotus card, which has been sold before for just over $27,000.

The Players

That Friday night there were some game veterans with start years around 1994 (MTG started in 1993) or, also impressive, saying that they have been playing about a decade.

Two of these seasoned players were Bill McMurdo of River Falls and Kyle Gilles of Ellsworth. They faced each other in the first round of the tournament.

"Bill's grandfather Magic Master," said Gilles in between turns.

McMurdo says he remembers “cracking beta packs” of cards when the game was in it’s infancy.

He was one of the players starting in 1994, though he says he took a long time off in between to raise his daughter. He says he played the game with her when she was about 8 years old.

Gilles says it’s been about 10 years since he started playing. He was exposed to it by his brothers, and by the time he moved to Ellsworth, playing the game was a way to get out and meet people.

"When I first moved to Ellsworth I didn't know anybody, I had nowhere to go, but I played Magic so I just came here," he said.

Magic, he says is what he does, and stated that "this is where my friends are."

Gilles recalled his first time playing at the shop: "I was scared out of my mind. I thought people were going to call rules on me. I later found out that is not how people operate, nobody cares."

It’s not that the rules don’t matter, it’s more like they’re not the main focus. This time at the shop is more about connecting to friends and playing the game.

This night there were six players officially linked to the tournament, a number both McMurdo and Gilles says has dropped off over the year.

When asked why this is, Gilles said "political infighting," laughing with McMurdo, but then added, "it's not that far off.”

The Community

“I’ve got a Community — no hashtag,” said McMurdo in a 2015 blog post about their group of players. At the time of the post, McMurdo was responding to some deep divides that he saw in the larger Magic the Gathering Community.

There had been debates about who was actually playing the game, namely women. This is something McMurdo says is a non-issue.

This is what he means.

“If you want to play, come play with us, cool. I'll treat you exactly like I treat everybody else here," he said.

This, he says, is true for "anybody alive."

McMurdo says that their community based around the River Falls Game Quest shop (he estimates at about 80 people, about 15 in the core group) includes all different types of people. Everyone is treated the same.

"I think there's an appeal to knowing you're not going to be judged," he said about the space that the group has been able to carve out for themselves, "we just all love the game."

At this point you might be reading with a certain visual in your head, the stereotypical gamer. McMurdo makes the point that Magic players are a diverse group who are all bonded by the game.

"We are not the smelly, basement-dwelling, unwashed, unkempt, slobs that a lot of people would make us out to be," he said.

As indefinite the word community is to describe what people gathering at the Main Street shop to play Magic can be, McMurdo is certain of the affinity that player-friends have when they play the game together.

"It's just the best game ever," he said.

The Space

"We call it the Third Space," said Game Quest Owner and Founder Kimberly Lovett.

Lovett went on to explain this mystical sounding space in very practical terms. There’s the home space and there is the work/school space -- the third space is that other area where people can have more freedom to relax and be themselves.

"We're the space where, if you don't have people to get together with and do stuff, you can come hang out at our shop."

Lovett says that the feedback for offering the space for people to play Magic has had positive feedback: "They thank me all the time, which is really cool."

For McMurdo, developing the shop into a gathering place for Magic fans has been his focus. He describes how he made it his mission to “fill the store with decent people.”

“I just wanted to make some friends and play a lot of Magic,” he said.

McMurdo says he tries to make it at least one time a week, if not more, to the shop to play Magic and see his friends. For him, meeting in the space means seeing his friends, meeting new people and playing the game.

"It means most of my best friends are going to be there, and honestly, I get psyched up waiting for Magic day," he said.