Observatory talks/viewing session Oct. 25 at UW-River Falls

"Boo! Halloween and Other Cross-Quadrature Days” will be presented by Eileen Korenic in 271 Centennial Science Hall, followed by an8:30 p.m. telescope viewing on the third floor observatory deck, if the sky is clear. Uranus and Neptune should be visible.

A faculty member and/or student will staff each telescope and be available to answer questions. Objects to be seen in the telescopes include planets, globular clusters, open clusters, nebulae, galaxies, moons, and double stars.

To verify that the sky is clear enough for viewing, call 715-425-3560 after 6 p.m.or visit www.uwrf.edu/PHYS/Schedule.cfm. The talks, set for 8 p.m., will go on as scheduled regardless of the weather.

Since the viewing dome is unheated and the observation deck is outside, visitors should dress appropriately for the weather. The viewings and talks are suitable for all ages.

For more information about the observatory, email glenn.spiczack@uwrf.edu or for more information about pre-observatory talks, email eileen.korenic@uwrf.edu or call the UWRF Physics Department at 715-425-3560.