College drama in River Falls features “Horrors”

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and are open to the public.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is a charming, kooky, and hilarious musical cult classic written by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman based on the 1960 black comedy film directed by Roger Corman.

Hapless flower shop assistant Seymour Krelborn becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers a strange and exotic plant.

He names the plant Audrey II in order to impress glamorous Audrey, the coworker he's secretly in love with.

He soon discovers that the plant thrives on human blood. How far will Seymour go to impress the woman of his dreams?

The production is directed by guest director Josh Campbell, a working actor, director, and producer in the Twin Cities.

The cast, consisting entirely of UWRF students, includes: Corey Fern (Shakopee, Minn.) as Seymour; Dallas Nicolai (Farmington, Minn.) as Audrey; Eric Cox (Maplewood, Minn.) as Mushnik; Jonah Conway (Ellsworth) as Orin; Whitney Owen (Ellsworth) as Crystal; Kayla Hanke (Hudson) as Chiffon; Mya Ennis (New Richmond) as Ronette; Sor Her (St. Paul) as the Audrey II Puppeteer; Nathan Thomas (White Bear Lake, Minn.) as the voice of Audrey II; Eve Burdick (Shakopee, Minn.), Ensemble 1; and Emma Johnson (Shoreview/Roseville, Minn.), Ensemble 2.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (60+) and $5 for children and UWRF students with ID.

The box office in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building opens weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On performance days, the box office opens at 6 p.m. Tickets can be bought in person, by phone at 715-425-3114, or online at uwrf.edu/SASA/UniversityTheatre/.