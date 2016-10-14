Weekend Happeneings: Oct. 14-16

Public Library Gallery

"Whodunit -- a Mystery at the Library" Visit the world of your favorite famous fictional sleuths.

Falls Theatre

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" 7 p.m., "Snowden" 9:15 p.m.

Saturday

Public Library Gallery

"Whodunit -- a Mystery at the Library" Visit the world of your favorite famous fictional sleuths.

Falls Theatre

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" 2, and 7 p.m., "Snowden" 9:15 p.m.

Sunday

Falls Theatre

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" 2, and 7 p.m., "Snowden" 9:15 p.m.

This weekend in the local area Friday

The American Legion hall will host the 2016/2017 500 & Euchre card parties starting this Friday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $2. The next card party will be held on Nov. 11, at 1 p.m.

Library activities/movie

The Deer Park Public Library will be open from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, for the day off for New Richmond and Amery schools. The library will host a series of activities and a movie (Monster House, starting at 2:30 p.m.) throughout the afternoon.

Spaghetti supper/bake sale

St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a spaghetti supper and bake sale on Friday, Oct. 14, from 4-7 p.m. Free will Donation.

The church is two miles east of the intersection of Hwy 63 & 64, one mile east of Forest. Watch for the signs.

Saturday

Kinnickinnic State Park will host Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2-4 p.m. at the overlook picnic area. There will be fall games, stories, crafts, and prizes.

Orchesta concert

The St. Croix Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Phipps Center for the Arts. The concert will feature Ivan Konev, pianist in the Jazz Concerto plus the Metro Brass in Music from Stage and Screen.

Sunday Chorus/orchestra concernt

The Woodbury Chorus & Orchestra will perform a concert on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Somerset High School on behalf of the Somerset Community Food Pantry. Admission is free, no tickets are required and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the pantry. For more information, call 651-999-9316.