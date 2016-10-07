The UW-River Falls Inclusive Campus Engagement Office will offer Ally Training from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Ann Lydecker Living Learning Center on campus.

The free event is open to the public and provides a safe space to gain knowledge about gender and sexual diversity and to ask questions and engage in conversation.

Participants will learn about gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and ally (GLBTA) communities; think critically about gender and sexuality; discuss language and privilege; reframe myths and stereotypes; and explore how to be allies to each other across identities and experiences.

Attendees will leave the training with newfound awareness and concrete steps to take to help make campus and larger communities more welcoming and affirming for everyone.

For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.uwrf.edu/InclusiveCampusEngagement/eventsandprograms/allytraining.cfm or call the Inclusive Campus Engagement Office with questions at 715-425-3894.