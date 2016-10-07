Weekend Happenings Oct. 7-9

Public Library Gallery

"Whodunit -- a Mystery at the Library" Visit the world of your favorite famous fictional sleuths.

Saturday

"Loons and the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill"

The St. Croix Valley Bird Club is sponsoring a free presentation called “Loons and the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill” from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the River Falls Public Library's lower level. Guest speaker for this topic is Carrol Henderson, from the Minnesota DNR's Nongame Wildlife Program. Henderson's talk will focus on the effects of the April 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill on loons in the Gulf of Mexico. Henderson has been involved in recovery efforts for peregrine falcons, bald eagles, eastern bluebirds, river otters and trumpeter swans.

Falls Theatre

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," 2, 7 and 9:15 p.m.

Public Library Gallery

"Whodunit -- a Mystery at the Library" Visit the world of your favorite famous fictional sleuths.

Sunday

Rhythm by the River

The fourth annual Rhythm by the River Marching Band Festival will be held at Ramer Field on Sunday Oct. 9.

Gates open at noon and the show begins at 1p.m. High school bands from Antigo, Baldwin-Woodville, Chippewa Falls, Columbus, Cumberland, Grand Rapids, MN, Merrill and Waukesha will compete, and there will be exhibition performances by Hudson and River Falls.

Tickets are available at the event only. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students Kindergarten through College (must present college ID). Children 4 and under are free. Concessions will be available from gate opening to close.

Falls Theatre

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," 2, 7 and 9:15 p.m.

Public Library Gallery

"Whodunit -- a Mystery at the Library" Visit the world of your favorite famous fictional sleuths.

This weekend in the local area:

Friday

Fresh Art Tour

Tour 16 of the county’s fine art studios 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. See demonstrations and participate in artwork. See freshart.org for more information.

Saturday

Barrels & Bacon

Enjoy the largest beer and bacon event in the Midwest at Ptacek’s IGA (1005 Eagle Ridge Drive, Prescott) Saturday, Oct. 8. Sample more than 125 beers and unlimited thick sliced bacon flavored five different ways. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. for People’s Choice sampling and judging of ribs. For more information on admission rates and tickets, visit www.ptaceksiga.com/barrels-and-bacon.html. PIctured are last year’s champs, Ben Hamlin and Adam Kellogg, both from Prescott. They were crowned back-to-back People’s Choice Rib competition winners at Ptaceks IGA’s Barrels & Bacon last year Oct. 17. The duo won the contest the year before that and retained the title.

Freemasonry Day

Members of the Freemasons and Scottish Rite plan to celebrate “Freemasonry Day” with a special open house/social 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8at the historic Eau Claire Masonic Center (616 Graham Ave., Eau Claire). The gala event, which is sponsored by the Scottish Rite Valley of Eau Claire – honoring Vietnam War Veterans and District 2 Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin, will feature historic building tours, a social hour with hor d’oeuvres,prizes and music. It is open to everyone with an interest in the fraternity. Information on both Freemasonry and Scottish Rite will be available. There will also be vendors during this social event. Admission is free with advance RSVP at District_Deputy2@Wisc-Freemasonry.org or by calling 715-396-1440.

Haunted Night Maze

Enter the Haunted Night Maze at Reuver’s Nursery (W8914 340th Ave., Hager City) if you dare, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The maze is open Saturday nights in October and Friday, Oct. 28. Watch out for what might be lurking in the dark! Bring a flashlight to help you find your way. Call 715-792-2858 for more information.

Sunday

Pork Roast Dinner

A pork roast dinner will be served 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at Svea Lutheran Church, Hager City. Everyone is welcome.