AAUW, library to host women's health speaker

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the River Falls Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will kick-off their 2016-2017 lecture and event series with a presentation by Sara Finger, Executive Director & Founder of the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health. The program begins at 7 p.m., and will take place in the lower level meeting room at the River Falls Public Library.

Since 2004, the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health has been working to advance women’s health in Wisconsin by engaging, educating, empowering and mobilizing individuals and organizations. Healthy women lead to healthy families, and healthy families lead to healthy communities. WAWH envisions a Wisconsin where all women have the opportunity to realize their optimal health and well-being at every stage of life. Learn more about the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health online at http://wiawh.org/.

Sponsored by the River Falls Branch of the AAUW and the River Falls Public Library.