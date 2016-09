Bacon Bash visitors try to catch stuffed pigs from the roof of Riverwalk Mercantile Sunday morning, Sept. 18, for the "When Pigs Fly" event that kicked off day two of the Bacon Bash.

The fourth annual Bacon Bash drew crowds of people from River Falls, the area, and beyond. Visitors enjoyed free bacon samples, a variety of bacon cuisine, bacon-themed events and contests, and more.

According to organizers, the two-day festival is the largest admission-free bacon festival in the country.

See more in the Sept. 22 print edition of the River Falls Journal.