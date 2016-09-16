Bags for Burke fundraiser: 'It's our turn to let her heal'

The Burke family, from left to right, Lily age 11, Mike (husband), Charlie age 8, Angie and Samantha age 14 The Oct. 1 Bags for Burke event will serve as a fundraiser to help support the family. In June 2016 Angie Burke found out that she had a cancerous brain tumor, she faces over a year of chemotherapy and radiation. (Submitted photo)

diagnosis isn’t enough to keep a community down, even one like cancer.

When Angie Burke received the news this summer that she had a tumor in her brain diagnosed as a grade-3 oligodendroglia cancerous mass, she and the family and friends around her were in shock.

Burke underwent a surgery that removed 90% of the baseball-sized tumor. She still faces over a year of treatment including radiation and chemotherapy.

Rather than retreat, her friends decided to fight back.

“She's been so positive, she's so uplifting for other people it's crazy,” said friend of Burke Cheryl Schwantz.

She, Hjordi Van Ausdal and others in River Falls have been working to put on a fundraiser to support Angie and her family called Bags for Burke.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, downtown at Johnnie’s Bar.

At the event there will be a bean bag tournament, raffles, a silent auction, live music by Fire Water Gospel Choir and a pork sandwich meal by “free will” donation.

"The goal of the event is to raise as much money as possible to help support this family in their time of need," said Schwantz.

The common thread between the women was meeting through the River Falls Mom’s and Dad’s group. They all met there, keeping in touch through their children’s involvement in sports and other activities.

“When Angie was diagnosed, I knew immediately I wanted to find some way to help,” said Van Ausdal. The event came to fruition through their work as well as the support of other sports families. “We support our own in River Falls,” she said.

Burke and her husband Mike have three children. She works as a registered nurse at River Falls Area Hospital.

"She's there for everyone else, and it's our turn to give back," said Schwantz, "it's our turn to let her heal."