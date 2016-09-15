People enjoy "Pig Bubbles" aka "SEA Hamsters" at other events. The "Pig Bubbles" will be available for people's enjoyment at the Bacon Bash. (Submitted photo)

“Anyone who is looking to enjoy two days of bacon will be in ‘hog heaven’ at Bacon Bash,” said Judy Berg, Chamber of Commerce Tourism Sales Marketing Manager.

Since the bacon festival started in 2013, it’s grown to become the country’s largest free bacon-themed festival.

“With new food vendors and additional activities, River Falls Bacon Bash is a bacon lover’s paradise that promises to be another fun and quirky event for the whole family,” said Chamber CEO Chris Blasius.

The Bacon Bash Committee has worked to keep things fresh by adding new activities and attractions to the mix each year.

Some new events for this weekend’s bash include a curing demonstration by RJ Meats, a Bacon Medallion Hunt set for Sunday, Pig Bubbles (A.K.A. SEA Hamster, LLC) — a new activity to enjoy, and more.

New wine huts will feature savory wines from Belle Vinez Vineyard and Winery, and 65 Vines Winery. A variety of Bacon Bash merchandise will also be available this year, including T-Shirts, sweatshirts, caps and more.

Kids’ activities will also be available for youngsters to enjoy, including crafts and games as well as lawn games for all ages.

Live music will be performed throughout the event.

The Bacon Bash is again a super qualifier for the World Food Championships. The Chamber is still accepting judges and competitors in the following categories: Steak, sandwich, chili, and dessert.

Berg said many community members help make Bacon Bash possible.

“Whether it’s Bacon Bash, the River Falls Roots & Bluegrass Music Festival, River Falls Days or any Chamber-sponsored event, we have a phenomenal community where we receive amazing support from the Chamber board, local businesses including City staff and crew, committee members, participants and the numerous volunteers who help make these events possible. Thank you — we wouldn’t be able to host these events without you!”

Event highlights include:

Friday:

5 p.m. Comedy and Corks and Belle Vinez Winery with music by Chris Silver Band and comedy by Todd Andrews. $25.

Saturday:

10 a.m. “When Pigs Fly” — plush pigs will be flung from the rooftop

11 a.m. Official welcome and Pig Pardon

Noon: curing demonstration by RJ Meats

1 p.m. Kids’ eating contest

2 p.m. Pig calling/impersonation contest

3 p.m. Bacon trivia and Haiku contest

5 p.m. Bacon/pig-themed costume contest

6 p.m. When Pigs Float

6:30 p.m. World Food Championship Award Ceremony

Sunday:

10 a.m. “When Pigs Fly” — plush pigs flung from the rooftop of RiverWalk Square for visitors to catch

11 a.m. Kids cook off competition

Noon “Pig Wing” eating contest

1 p.m. pet costume contest, and “Great American Cook-Off” demonstration

2 p.m. Pig calling/impersonation contest

3 p.m. “Gimme Some Bacon” dance-off

4 p.m. “When Pigs Fly”

A car and motorcycle Cruze-in is scheduled for Sunday.

Live music will be performed throughout the event.

Fore the full schedule and more details on Bacon Bash, visit www.riverfallsbaconbash.com.