    One for the money

    By rfjnews Today at 5:13 p.m.
    DeAn Krey, retired UW-River Falls professor and a regular contributor to the local chapter of the American Association of University Women's annual used book sale, shows how it's done. The AAUW is now collecting used books for its fall sale.

    Barrels to drop off books are found at Dick's Fresh Market and Family Fresh grocery stores. No textbooks, encyclopedias or condensed Reader's Digest books are accepted. Used book sale proceeds support scholarships and fellowships for qualified college students.

