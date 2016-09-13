One for the money

DeAn Krey, retired UW-River Falls professor and a regular contributor to the local chapter of the American Association of University Women' annual used book sale, shows how it's done. Used book sale proceeds support scholarships and fellowships for qualified college students. (Submitted photo)

DeAn Krey, retired UW-River Falls professor and a regular contributor to the local chapter of the American Association of University Women's annual used book sale, shows how it's done. The AAUW is now collecting used books for its fall sale.