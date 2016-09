Many people came to see, and buy artwork at the 21st annual Art on the Kinni Saturday, Sept. 10.

Nice weather, and a nice turnout made for a record-braking Art on the Kinni this year, accourding to River Falls Community Arts Base Board President Steve Preisler. This year's event drew more than 5,500 people Preilser said.

