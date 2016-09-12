The hot and sometimes rainy weather on Labor Day weekend did not deter participants and spectators at the Wisconsin Working Sheep Dog Trials at Badlands Sno-Park. Both set new attendance records and the course was essentially perfect.

Due to the regular rain this summer, the alfalfa on the pasture was emerald. The gray sheep and the mostly black and white Border Collies contrasted beautifully. Announcer Viki Kidd from Toronto, Canada often commented that the sheep considered the alfalfa "cotton candy," as they tried to ignore the dogs to graze. Judge Gordon Watt from Wales, a top handler himself, described the course in superlatives.

75 handlers put 125 dogs through their paces. During the first three days each handler directed a dog to shepherd four sheep through a complex course and separated the sheep in pairs before putting them in a pen, all within 12 minutes for the open class and 7 minutes for the Pro-Novice class. In the Monday finals each handler directed a dog to gather 10 sheep from one distant location through a complex course, do the same with 10 more from another distant location, drive them in a triangular set of gates and then move all 20 into a circle, separate five wearing collars, and put them in a pen, all within 30 minutes. The dogs are completely silent. The handlers use voice and whistle commands.

Handlers came from throughout the U.S. and Canada to compete. Local competitors included Claudia Mahon with her dog Lass of Hudson, and Polly Simpson with her dog Picca of New Richmond. Hudson Chrysler lent a truck to provide shelter for the judge, as there are no rain delays.

This was the fifth year that the popular trials have been at the Kinney family Badlands Sno-Park on Labor Day weekend. Local organizers Claudia Mahon and Susane Hoffman are talking about bidding to bring the national finals here in a few years. That could attract 10,000 attendees, but require more volunteers.