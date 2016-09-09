Search
    Weekend Happenings Sept. 9-11

    By Gretta Stark Today at 5:18 p.m.

    This weekend in River Falls

    Friday

    Falls Theatre: "Pete's Dragon" at 7 p.m., "Don't Breathe" at 9 p.m.

    Saturday

    Art on the Kinni 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the White Pathway. Organized by the River Falls Community Arts Base, this is the 21st annual Art on the Kinni. During the juried art show, artists will show and sell their wares. The William C. Ammerman Best of Show Award will be given to one artist. Live music will be performed on two stages, and refreshments will be available. Learn more about Art on the Kinni on the CAB website.

    Falls Theatre: Pete's Dragon at 2 and 7 p.m., Don't Breathe 9 at p.m.

    Farmer's Market 8 a.m. to noon at Dick's Fresh Market. 

    Sunday

    Falls Theatre: Pete's Dragon at 2 and 7 p.m., Don't Breathe 9 at p.m.

    This weekend in the local area

    Friday

    The Phipps Center for the Arts

    That Lovin' Feeling - St. Croix Off Broadway Dinner Theater. Dinner Served: Anytime between 6-7 p.m. Curtain: 8:00 p.m.

    Noon Lunch Matinees with 1 p.m. show. http://members.hudsonwi.org/events/details/that-lovin-feeling-st-croix-o...

    "Lombardi" -- A Look magazine reporter is sent to snowy Wisconsin to interview the Green Bay Packers head coach during the 1965 season and find out how he turned a team of losers into NFL champions. Fridays, September 9, 16 & 23, 2016, at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, September 10, 17 & 24, 2016, at 7:30 p.m. Sundays, September 11, 18 & 25, 2016, at 2:30 p.m. $24-26 for adults $17-19 for students and youth Plus a $2 discount for seniors 65 and older on the Sunday matinees.

    Saturday

    The Phipps Center for the Arts

    Sunday

    The Phipps Center for the Arts

    Gretta Stark
    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.
    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
