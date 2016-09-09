Weekend Happenings Sept. 9-11

Saturday

Art on the Kinni 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the White Pathway. Organized by the River Falls Community Arts Base, this is the 21st annual Art on the Kinni. During the juried art show, artists will show and sell their wares. The William C. Ammerman Best of Show Award will be given to one artist. Live music will be performed on two stages, and refreshments will be available. Learn more about Art on the Kinni on the CAB website.

Falls Theatre: Pete's Dragon at 2 and 7 p.m., Don't Breathe 9 at p.m.

Farmer's Market 8 a.m. to noon at Dick's Fresh Market.

Sunday

This weekend in the local area

Friday

The Phipps Center for the Arts

That Lovin' Feeling - St. Croix Off Broadway Dinner Theater. Dinner Served: Anytime between 6-7 p.m. Curtain: 8:00 p.m.

Noon Lunch Matinees with 1 p.m. show. http://members.hudsonwi.org/events/details/that-lovin-feeling-st-croix-o...

"Lombardi" -- A Look magazine reporter is sent to snowy Wisconsin to interview the Green Bay Packers head coach during the 1965 season and find out how he turned a team of losers into NFL champions. Fridays, September 9, 16 & 23, 2016, at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, September 10, 17 & 24, 2016, at 7:30 p.m. Sundays, September 11, 18 & 25, 2016, at 2:30 p.m. $24-26 for adults $17-19 for students and youth Plus a $2 discount for seniors 65 and older on the Sunday matinees.

Saturday

Sunday

