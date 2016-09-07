Saturday: Artwork of all sorts will flow through River Falls

St. Cloud, Minn. potter Stuart Larson shows his wares to River Falls resident Gorden Hedahl at last year’s Art on the Kinni. This year’s event is set for Saturday. (Submitted photos by Jens Gunelson)

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, artists from across the area will showcase their creations in River Falls for CAB’s annual Art on the Kinni.

The event will feature some 55 artists -- including many local ones -- who will set up their wares in booths along the Kinnickinnic River near the White Pathway and Heritage Park.

Younger artists will fill the “Budding Artists Bridge” set up along the walking bridge between Veterans’ Park and Heritage Park.

“Quite frankly, the best part of Art on the Kinni is the wonderful selection of artists and artwork that we get,” said CAB president Steve Preisler. “Along with many of our River Falls and local area artists, we also draw many returnees from as far away as, this year, we’ve got two artists coming down from the very top of the state of Minnesota.”

Preisler said the artists say they come back year after year because it’s easy to set up, and they are treated very well by CAB.

He said Sue and Dick Beckham walk up and down the pathway offering coffee and refreshments to the artists. Volunteers will also watch booths for artists during the day if they need to take a break to get food or to visit the restroom.

Preisler said he hears very good feedback every year from visiting artists.

“Many of the comments that come back to us are, in fact...This is their favorite show,” Preisler said. “I would think they say that to a lot of different places, but the ones who say that a lot, you see them every year, so they’re not blowing smoke -- they do come back.”

Some of the local artists that will be featured at Art on the Kinni will include:

Lori Dopkins Bisogno,

Larry Fosler

Pauly Cudd,

John and Deb Koch

Pat and Cole McCardle

Richard Reynolds Ward

“Zaney Janey” Manetter

Therese Schlotte

Mike and Donna Moseman

Dyan Carrison

Judy Larson

David Hanke

Jacob Eugene VanKeuren

Elaine Schultz,

Naomi Tiry Salgado

Artists on the Budding Artists Bridge include Isaiah Shipp, Stephanie Howell, Chelcie Ledert, and Aethan Hart.

This year’s judge is Ruth Misenko. Minsenko will be assisted by Rachel Renner, with Kay Fritz as their guide. Preisler serves as chair of the event.

Cathy Cliffe will oversee the children's Art tent, where kids will be able to make their own crafts to take home.

It won’t just be visual art filling the park Saturday.

Live music will play on two stages during the event -- one in veterans’ park and one down the Kinnickinnic Pathway near Lake George.

In addition to treating their eyes, visitors can treat their palates to tasty food, including kettle corn, pizza by the slice from Carbones, sandwiches, baked goods and coffee from Dish and the Spoon, food from Mariachi Loco, and Taste of Greece, in the Heritage Park area.

For more, see the Sept. 8 print issue of the River Falls Journal.