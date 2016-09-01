Rodeo returns to River Falls

File photo by Kathy M Helgeson from the 2014 Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo.

The 52nd Annual UW-River Falls Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, at the outdoor rodeo arena at the UWRF Campus Lab Farm, 1475 S. Wasson Lane, corner of Wasson Lane and Cemetery Road.

There’s a single performance at 7 p.m. Friday evening and two performances at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m on Saturday.

Food can be bought at the concession stand.

Tickets prices are $14 for adults and $10 for UWRF students and children 5-12. Children age 4 and under get in free.

Tickets will be available at the gate but can also be bought before the show in the UWRF University Center lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8.

Pre-show tickets are $2 off the listed price.

For more rodeo information, call the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences Dean’s Office at 715-425-3535.