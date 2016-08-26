Weekend Happenings Aug. 26-28

Class of ’86 reunion: The River Falls HS Class of 1986 30th Class Reunion is scheduled for 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 at Todd and Angie Larson's Barn, 220 Hwy. 65. A River Falls Class of 1986 Reunion Pre-Reunion Golf Outing is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Kilkarney Golf Club. Notify Karri VanDell if you plan to participate in the golf. A 30th class reunion pre-party is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Mel’s Midtowner Bar, 111 S. Main St.

Falls Theatre: 4:30 and 7 p.m. Kubo and the Two Strings, 9 p.m. Bad Moms

Public Library Gallery: Bees and their Buddies: Pollinators for life, on display until Sept. 2.

Saturday

Prairie Grass Day /Pie and Ice Cream Social: Dennis and Diane Friese are again hosting a return of Hank and Mabel's -- a store in town of Martell that closed in the 1960s. The social event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Aug. 27, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. The Frieses invite people to stroll down the paths of the still developing prairie grass and wildflower fields that they’ve tried to to restore since 2006. A video about the history of prairie grasses in the U.S. can be viewed. There will be antiques, crafts and other items for sale as well as pie, ice cream cones and Mabel's famous cinnamon rolls in the barn. The location is six miles east of River Falls on Hwy. 29, then south on 690th. St at N7778 690th St. For more information, email dlfriese58@gmail.com.

Class of ’86 reunion: The River Falls HS Class of 1986 30th Class Reunion is scheduled for 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 at Todd and Angie Larson's Barn, 220 Hwy. 65. A River Falls Class of 1986 Reunion Pre-Reunion Golf Outing is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Kilkarney Golf Club. Notify Karri VanDell if you plan to participate in the golf. A 30th class reunion pre-party is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Mel’s Midtowner Bar, 111 S. Main St.

Falls Theatre: 4:30 and 7 p.m. Kubo and the Two Strings, 9 p.m. Bad Moms

Public Library Gallery: Bees and their Buddies: Pollinators for life, on display until Sept. 2.

Sunday

Falls Theatre: 4:30 and 7 p.m. Kubo and the Two Strings, 9 p.m. Bad Moms

This weekend in the local area:

Friday

Public Bird Banding Demo: Join Carpenter Nature Center’s bird banders 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 26 as they catch, band and release songbirds on CNC’s Minnesota Campus (12805 St. Croix Trail, Hastings). Banding runs continuously and visitors may come and go at any time. Donations of bird seed or suet are appreciated in lieu of a program fee.

EHS classes of 0949 & 1950 Reunion: The Ellsworth High School classes of 1949 and 1950 will gather at noon on Friday, Aug. 26 at The Bluffs (N1833 785th St., Hager City) for their annual get together.

Saturday

River City Chorale Ensemble auditions: Auditions for the The River City Chorale Ensemble Singers 2016-2017 concert season will be on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those interested in an audition should schedule an appointment during the above times by emailing therivercitychorale@gmail.com. Any questions about audition process may also be directed to this email address. The Ensemble Singers are directed by Andrew Haase, who is the Artistic Director for the River City Chorale.

Prairie Grass Day: Dennis and Diane Friese are again hosting a return of “Hank and Mabel's,” a store in Martell which closed in the 60's, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Aug. 27 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Stroll down the paths of the still developing prairie grass and wildflower fields they have been attempting to restore since 2006, with success as well as failures. A video about the history of prairie grasses in the U.S. can be viewed. There will be antiques, crafts and other items for sale as well as pie, ice cream cones and Mabel's famous cinnamon rolls in the barn. Six miles east of River Falls on Hwy. 29, then south on 690th. St at N7778 690th St. For more information email dlfriese58@gmail.com.

Carpenter Art Festival: Carpenter Nature Center will host the second annual Art Festival 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Nestled in the waving prairie grasses on the Wisconsin campus, the Art Festival will feature acoustic music, catered food and drink, live animals and lots of amazing artwork. Stay afterwards to enjoy a beautiful nature hike through the prairie trails. Check out the Carpenter Art Festival Facebook page as we feature some of our vendors and artists. For more information, visit the Carpenter Art Festival Page on our website.

Sunday

Prairie Grass Day: Dennis and Diane Friese are again hosting a return of “Hank and Mabel's,” a store in Martell which closed in the 60's, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Aug. 27 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Stroll down the paths of the still developing prairie grass and wildflower fields they have been attempting to restore since 2006, with success as well as failures. A video about the history of prairie grasses in the U.S. can be viewed. There will be antiques, crafts and other items for sale as well as pie, ice cream cones and Mabel's famous cinnamon rolls in the barn. Six miles east of River Falls on Hwy. 29, then south on 690th. St at N7778 690th St. For more information email dlfriese58@gmail.com.