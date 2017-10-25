Art Crawl decorates downtown

Artist Kevin Longmore is shown at Freeman Drug speaking with an Art Crawl attendee Saturday, Oct. 21. Jens Gunelson / Contributor.1 / 4
Karen Lee (front) author of “Stormy, Stormy Night” is shown with her daughter, Robyn, to whom the book is dedicated. Jens Gunelson / Contributor.2 / 4
Despite a rainy day, River Falls Community Arts Base's annual Art Crawl went well, according to Art Crawl Chair Kay Fritz. Shown is Dee Schultz at Gallery 120 during the Art Crawl, Saturday, Oct. 21. Jens Gunelson / Contributor.3 / 4
Shown enjoying the Art Crawl at Kinnivew Deli, are (from left): Casy Beck (artist), Ashley Andrews and Adrian Harvieux. Kinniview Deli was one of many participating local businesses to host artists. Jens Gunelson / Contributor.4 / 4
The three $25 winners of the Art Crawl Trivia Contest, which took place Saturday, Oct. 21 downtown River Falls were Barb Hunter of River Falls, Kateri Richter of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, and Vicki Foster of River Falls.
Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.