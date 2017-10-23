Woodbury Chorus and Orchestra to appear in Somerset

This concert of familiar orchestral and choral music will include Copeland's Variation on a Shaken Melody from Appalachian Spring, What Wondrous Love Is This, Wade in the Water, The Promise of Living from Copeland's Tender Land, Gershwin's Summertime, Shenandoah, and selections from Dvorak's American Suite.

This concert will be performed at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Somerset High School, 645 Sunrise Drive, to benefit the Somerset Community Food Pantry. The concert is free and no tickets are required. A freewill offering will be taken, with 100 percent of the proceeds to benefit the food shelf.

As the Woodbury Chorus and Orchestra enters its 32nd year, they note that in the last 26 years, their audiences have given over $500,000 for the food shelves, enough to provide over 2.5 million meals. The chorus and orchestra receive no compensation for this concert.