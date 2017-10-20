'Come Alive' with Jourdan Hines

Jourdan Hines sees the sunny side of things.

The title track off his debut album "Come Alive" symbolizes his optimistic side through a pop-folk-bluegrass fusion that is sure to warm the spirits of anyone.

The Ellsworth High School graduate knew he wanted to be a musician when he was younger. Whether that meant messing around with friends in high school in a band, playing as many instruments as he could get his hands on, or singing in his church choir.

Music speaks to Hines, unlike anything else he's ever experienced.

"It's kind of one of those, when you find something you're passionate about, it chooses you rather than you choosing it," Hines said.

Hines is the son of Dale and Julie Hines. Dale owns and operates Hines Ranch, while Julie is the Register of Deeds for Pierce County.

After graduating high school, Hines attended McNally Smith College of Music where he graduated with a two-year degree in Music Production before going to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Music Theory and Philosophy. Since graduating college, he's lived in Madison for almost a decade.

Hines grew up playing the saxophone, taking piano lessons, and learning the guitar, electric bass, and drums.

It's important to Hines that he's a singer and songwriter, but still values the music production behind it all. On "Come Alive," Hines said it's a self-produced album and said the album has been a long time coming.

"I won't trade these years for anything. Because when I got you, I've got everything." - "Simple Life"

On the song, "Simple Life," Hines and his wife Mary Wallin sing together about how all they need is each other. Hines said within two months he married Wallin and put together his album.

A lot of the inspiration behind his album is Wallin;"Come Alive" was a song he wrote for her shortly after they began dating.

The couple met while at UW-LaCrosse in a class called Philosophy of Love, Sex, and Friendship, but didn't date until a few years later.

Wallin was a "sounding board," according to Hines; when he needed help, she was always there.

"She's given me a tremendous amount of support in actualizing the album...She was helpful when I was trying different ideas on some of the songs and needed feedback," Hines said.

The couple have collaborated on other songs as well, including a cover of the 1987 song "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" by Starship, that is included on the album.

"You belong among the wildflowers, you belong somewhere close to me, far away from your trouble and worry, you belong somewhere you feel free." - "Wildflowers"

Creating an album has always been on Hines' mind. He's been involved with cover bands, but "Come Alive" is personal, encapsulating his perspective perfectly.

Hines defines his music as "feel good" and said that it's his "mission statement" in his music.

"It's kind of my mission statement...I want to share that with people," Hines said. "I think we can use more positivity in the world."

The five-track album is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and Amazon now, but Hines will be at Clyde's Corner in Beldenville at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 where his album will be available for purchase; he will perform as well.

"Come Alive" is the first part of a three-part series of albums. Hines said he hopes to release the next two albums in 2018 at different times.

For a chance to listen to Hines' music, not just his album but also his various covers including Justin Timberlake's song "Can't Stop the Feeling!", visit his website: As" target="_blank">jourdanhines.com. As an up-and-coming artist who's been formally educated, Hines acknowledges how difficult the music industry can be. Hines said knowing how the business works, not just how to make music, is key.

Hines credits himself as a DIY or do-it-yourself kind of musician and said to make it in this business, artists have to have heart.

"You have to have the gumption, the wherewithal...to put yourself out there," Hines said. "You have to take a good look at yourself to see if you can make it in this industry."

"But even on the dark stormy days, Our brightest colors won't fade." - "Butterfly"