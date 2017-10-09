Friends of the Kinni has republished this 63-page children's story with permission from Edythe's son, one of the children that the story is about, as Edythe died in 1980. All proceeds from the sale of this book support the restoration and conservation of the Kinnickinnic River in River Falls. "The Fishing River Limited Edition" is now available to purchase for $25 at Page Family Dentistry, Freeman Drug, Lund's Fly Shop and Patagonia St. Paul.

A copy of "The Fishing River" was donated to each of the local schools that are elementary level and above, including UW-River Falls for inclusion in circulation from their libraries. Two copies were also donated to the River Falls Public Library, one for the children's area and one for general circulation.