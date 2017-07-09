Tales of mischievous youth fill local author's new book

Throughout his studies he developed a desire to write "clearly and precisely" and "in interesting ways."

"I ran into so many sample articles and snap pieces of literature that were not clear," he said. "Because the sentences was so long and complicated, and the language was so formal, it was difficult to slide through the message that they were trying to give you."

Hyland strove to use "clear and interesting" language when writing his book "Will Will and Me: Eight Amazing Stories About Two Special Friends."

The book features eight adventures of two grade school boys growing up in the 1950s and 1960s. Many but not all their misadventures are due to Will Will's mischievous shenanigans.

"Will Will's highly preposterous mischief," Hyland said of the main character. "It includes his fantastic use of a rotten-apple booby trap to batter grade school boys who try to defeat him and Johnny in a cap-snatching game called 'Yankees and Confederates.'"

The book stars Will Will and his best friend Johnny, as well as a cast of other characters such as Will Will's mother and Johnny's father.

Hyland said he started writing "Will Will and Me" in 1989 while he was also producing manuals, pamphlets and grant proposals for Red Wing Technical College.

"Those were formal and impersonal projects that bored me, so I got rid of the dullness by using memories of my enjoyable grade school activities to create a group of amazing comic stories," Hyland said. "I completed that special book quickly, then set it aside when I developed writing-improvement classes for three Minnesota businesses."

Hyland picked "Will Will and Me" back up after retiring in 2004. He then added detail to the book, with more "colorful descriptions" of characters and scenes, as well as "more natural" dialogue.

In 2015, Hyland collaborated with Eldora Larson, who illustrated the story.

He worked with Book Venture to publish "Will Will and Me," and completed the publishing process recently.

Now that his book is finished, Hyland, 75, said he may go on to "just ordinary old-age relaxation."

However, a self-proclaimed Civil War buff, Hyland said he's researching now, and may eventually write a Civil War novel.

As evidenced by his education, Hyland is no stranger to writing. He's also no stranger to publishing children's books. His previous work includes a story called "Ginger and Alice," which tells the tale of "two mischievous gerbils," the titular Ginger and Alice.

Hyland said F. Scott Fitzgerald is one of his inspirations.

He said his goal is to draw people into his writing, and surprise them with an ending that is "unusual and highly amusing."

Hyland moved to River Falls in the 1980s. He taught at UW-River Falls until 1985. He worked for a news bureau for a time writing feature articles which showed up in the River Falls Journal and Pioneer Press.

Staying in good physical condition is important to Hyland, who does a lot of running when he's not writing. He also does a lot of biking.

He also enjoys gardening with his wife of 49 years, Joan, a fellow English major he met at Wartburg College.

"Will Will and Me" is available at Freeman Drug, 104 S. Main St., and online at Barnes and Noble, Book Venture, Amazon, Books A Million, and more. However, Hyland did note that the books are less expensive at Freeman Drug.