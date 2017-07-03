Five vie for Royal Ambassador titles

Brooke Damsgard is the daughter of Melissa and Drew Miles.

She has been involved in the River Falls High School dance team for the past three years. She was chosen to be a captain of the dance team during the 2016-2017 season.

Through the dance team she has participated in car washes, community expo events and dance camps for children in grades K-8.

As a Royal Ambassador Brooke would promote the River Falls Royal Ambassador program to peers so they would see the benefits of volunteering in community events and representing River Falls in neighboring towns.

Sydney Landgraf

Sydney Landgraf is the daughter of Janet and William Landgraf.

She has been involved as a member of the River Falls High School student council, biology club, chamber choir, fellowship of Christian athletes, prom committee, powerlifting team and cheerleading.

She has volunteered at numerous parent teacher organization functions and festivities at local elementary schools.

As a Royal Ambassador Sydney would focus on helping community members through donations for families to obtain school supplies, clothing and food shelf items. Sydney would work to be a role model that empowers young children to set goals, embrace challenges and accomplish all that their heart desires so that one day, they too will be in a position to give back to their community.

Camryn Shea

Camryn Shea is the daughter of Lisa and Eric Rydland.

While attending River Falls High School she has been a member of student council, community club, prom committee, pep club, solo and ensemble and costume carolers.

Outside of school she has volunteered at her church in Jazz and More fund raiser and the startup of Change to Chill.

As a Royal Ambassador Camryn would welcome families of diverse backgrounds and cultures into the River Falls community through fundraisers and signs that display icons symbolizing acceptance and support.

Anna Cernohous

Anna Cernohous is the daughter of Jo and Mike Cernohous.

While attending River Falls High School she has been involved in Future Business Leaders of America, biology club, national honor society, high school girl's golf and powerlifting.

Outside of school she has participated in ReStore (a store for Habitat for Humanity), volunteered at the Boys and Girls clubs, the local senior center and community garden. This year Anna is participating in her church mission trip to a reservation in Illinois to help build houses along with other mission events.

As a Royal Ambassador Anna would continue working with food shelves, Habitat for Humanity, free clinic, backpack program and church events in order to help support community members in need.

Macie VanNurden

Macie VanNurden is the daughter of Chelsei and Ray Reynaga.

While attending River Falls High School she has been involved in student council, Students Offering Support, iMentor (an internet safety team), forensics, faith formation and a student-led nonprofit called the River Falls Sunshine fund.

Outside of school she enjoys singing and dancing both for fun and competitively.

As a Royal Ambassador Macie would focus on equal rights for all regardless of their race, mental or physical disabilities. She would promote respect as a necessary characteristic that one should value and strive to possess. Macie believes that through this she would inspire children in the community to dream big and know that they have many opportunities to make a difference in the community of River Falls.