Choirs join together to bring joyful sound

The Youth Choir is open to Spring Valley students in grades 3-5. A few familiar tunes they are performing include Consider Yourself (from Oliver), Somewhere Over the Rainbow (from the Wizard of Oz), and The Water Is Wide.

The Women's Choir has been working on the concert-themed songs Beyond the Sea, Blue Skies, and Singin' In The Rain (among others).

The River Falls University Community Choir is open to both college students and community members from surrounding communities. It is under the direction of Deborah Fristad, a staff member at UW-River Falls who also lectures on choral literature and teaches vocal pedagogy and class piano.

A few titles this choir will sing include Earthsongs, Who Can Sail Without the Wind? and Paradise — Song of Georgian Bay.

The last two songs of the concert will feature joined choir songs. Goin' Home will be performed in memory of Kaye Bird, a prolific and well-loved local writer and former choir member who passed away in December. The concert ends with all three choirs joining together in the grand finale, God Bless America.

Make plans to attend and enjoy this tuneful salute to songs about our earth, the sea, the sky, and the places we call home. Tickets are available now at www.svstagehands.org and will be available at the door prior to the performance.