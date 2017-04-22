Little Golden Book, Gallery events, and River Falls Reads

The Maltese Falcon Radio Play

Don't miss this upcoming production from Michael Norman and River Falls Community Theatre! The Maltese Falcon Radio Play will take place in the lower level of the River Falls Public Library on four dates: at 7:30 p.m. April 29 and May 6 and at 2 p.m. April 30 and May 7. This radio dramatization of "The Maltese Falcon" by Dashiell Hammett was originally broadcast in 1943 as a presentation of the Lux Radio Theatre.

Coming up!

The River Falls Public Library Gallery has said goodbye to the annual quilt show (more than 1,000 people visited the gallery in March and April to see amazing work by community quilters). Although we're sad to see the quilts go, we're excited to welcome work by student artists into the space. Pieces of Me!, the annual All-School Art Show will run through May 21 in the RFPL Gallery. Stop in for hands-on activities for all ages, and to see excellent art work by kids in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 in the River Falls School District. The show's closing reception is at 4-6 p.m. May 19. Mark your calendar and be sure to stop in!

Quilters

Thank you so much to all quilters who bravely submitted and displayed work in our 2017 show. Many of you get your inspiration from your peers—the River Falls Public Library is the home base for two different quilt groups who regularly meet at the library on Wednesday mornings. Both groups are open to accepting new members. The Wednesday Morning Quilters meet every Wednesday from 9-2 in the Main Level Meeting Room. Most quilters in this group focus on machine quilting.

Our other Wednesday quilt group, the Library Quilters, meet on the first and third Wednesdays of the month in the library board room. A majority of the Library Quilters group prefer hand quilting. Members of the public who are interested in joining either group should stop in and talk to members!

Mini Golf in the library!

The River Falls Library Foundation has a new Facebook Page and is gearing up for their first fundraising event of 2017! On April 22, the public can play mini-golf while supporting a great cause—library programs and services! This one-day mini golf course runs throughout the library; we're excited to see what new themes appear in 2017. Tickets are available in advance- reserve a tee-time at the library/ Be sure to follow the River Falls Library Foundation on Facebook to see photos from the event.

Little Golden Books at 75

Remember "The Poky Little Puppy," "I Can Fly," "Doctor Dan the Bandage Man," and "The Saggy Baggy Elephant?" 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the Little Golden Book series of children's books.

Not-so-coincidentally, the River Falls Public Library Gallery is bringing in an exhibit of original art from Little Golden Book from the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature this summer. Many prolific children's book illustrators began their careers with Little Golden Book (also, more than 1 million of the books were printed in Racine between 1942 and 2001). Some of the names you might recognize in this show are Richard Scarry, Garth Williams, and Bob Staake among others. More information about The Golden Legacy and coinciding events to come. Stay tuned!

TryPod

Have you listened to a podcast yet? A podcast is a convenient way for anyone with a Smartphone to listen to news, stories, drama, or nonfiction essays. Whatever you're interested in, there's a podcast about it. Quilting, dogs, art, marketing, or true crime—it's all found wherever you get your podcasts (usually already on your phone or in your phone's app store for free. I don't recommend ever paying for a podcast or podcasting app).

In case you're not sure where to start, my three recommendations for great podcasts include Malcolm Gladwell's "Revisionist History," Chicago Public Media's "This American Life Podcast" (a favorite for many people), and WNYC's "Note to Self" (a great one for people trying to get in touch with their technology).

See you at the library! Contact me at colez@riverfallspubliclibrary.org or via phone at 715-426-3496.