Neto is an artist-in-residence at UWRF April 20-22. In his residency, he will work in collaboration with students and faculty in classes and rehearsals, providing insights to Brazilian music and culture. He will also perform two additional free public concerts.

Neto, a three-time Latin Grammy nominee, master pianist, composer and arranger, is among the top Brazilian musicians working today. Neto's personal style is a creative blend of energetic grooves, deep harmonies, telepathic improvisation, lyrical melodies and great ensemble playing, always inspired and informed by the colorful richness of Brazilian music. His compositions include samba, choro, baião, xote, forró, marcha and many more styles, rooted in centuries-old musical tradition while pointing to new and adventurous harmonic languages.

Currently based in Seattle, Neto leads his Seattle-based Quinteto and teaches piano and composition at Cornish College of the Arts. Since moving to the United States from his native Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1993, Neto has continued to tour the world and record prolifically.

One World Consort features UWRF music faculty David Milne, Eric Graham, Craig Hara, Pat O'Keefe, with Mary Louise Knutson, Tim O'Keefe, and the Four Voices String Quartet: Allison Ostrander, Maisie Block, Susan Janda and Rebecca Arons. OWC has presented an Earth Day concert annually since 2012, celebrating music from a broad range of diverse traditions and cultures.

Recent collaborations have featured concert collaborations with "Celtic Music Wizard" Laura MacKenzie, Argentine bandoneon virtuoso and Nuevo Tango master, J.P. Jofre, and jazz composer/arranger Fred Sturm.

In coordination with the RADD Jazz Series and the Music Department, Neto will perform two additional free public concerts on campus, both in Abbott Concert Hall:

• Music Department Coffee Concert, Friday April 21, at noon.

• Universal Language XIII, featuring the UWRF Jazz Ensemble, Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Neto's residency is supported by the Year of Brazil program, RADD Jazz Series, Music Department, Office of Student Involvement, and the College of Arts and Sciences.