'FESTIVAL' celebrates 'best in show' win

FESTIVAL is produced on a volunteer basis for River Falls Community Television (RFC-TV, channel 16). Montgomery also works with RFC-TV's Dennis Hildreth to get the show on air.

"Tim is a very creative person with many talents," said HIldreth. "His show is entertaining and educational, but it also helps kids with the struggles of growing up."

The show has won several awards, Montgomery said. Most recently, it won a Wisconsin Community Media Best of the Midwest Media Fest award. FESTIVAL received an excellence award, and best in show for public access program as a series, and another excellence award for episode 21.

"It's a nice recognition," said Montgomery, "That I can possibly use to connect with people, and maybe do more with the show."

Montgomery said he's got a proposal together and is hoping to be able to get FESTIVAL into a place where he can reach more kids, and do more with the animation.

Similar to the River Falls School District's character education efforts, Montgomery hopes his show will help build character and encourage kids to have positive interactions with each other.

"Children learn reading, writing and arithmetic in school, yet they may not always receive social affirmation that who they are is special and important," Montgomery said while accepting the award. "As much as they need to achieve academically, children also need to feel positive about themselves and what they can accomplish - and to show this support to others. This ideal is at the core of our 'Festival' show."

Montgomery, who has worked in television, and written children's books, started the show about four years ago.

Montgomery had done other volunteer work for RFC-TV before he decided to create FESTIVAL.

In the future, he'd like to focus each episode of his show around a different theme, such as courage, friendship, kindness, honesty or respect.

Montgomery hopes Festival will make a positive difference in the way children look at each other, and treat each other.

"And hopefully, eventually, that carries through to adult life," he said.

Montgomery and his family have lived in River Falls for 13-14 years. His children attend Greenwood Elementary, Meyer Middle School and River Falls High School.

FESTIVAL is on Channel 16 at 7 a.m. and at noon.

The channel 16 schedule can be found on the city website, www.rfcity.org.