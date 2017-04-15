Haskins to be featured in the GALA art program

It seems that most artists "discovered by CAB" began drawing at an early age. Haskins is just beginning his formal art education, but he began self-training as a child and continued under the influence of cartoonists such as Tim Burton, director of movies like "Beetlejuice;" Gary Larson, cartoonist of "The Far Side;" Bill Watterson creator of "Calvin and Hobbes," and, of course, "Looney Toons."

The philosophy by which Haskins struggles to live is "it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice." He hopes his art will "prompt a positive change in the world through storytelling." He expects to use his skill and any success to the advantage of those around him. His philosophy is that those who have much should give more toward providing opportunity and resources to those with less.

Guests at the GALA will see a photo of Paul at work on a train in the photo montage created by Jens Gunnelson.