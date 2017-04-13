Take a 'Peep' at this year's diorama winners

This diorama "Peepcocks, Peephens and Chicks" by Kay Huppter tied for first place in the Adult category of the River Falls Public Library's annual peep diorama competition. Submitted photos 1 / 7

Hanna Cook took third place in the "Youth Grade Five and Under" category with this "Croods of the Mallow-Zoic Era" diorama.

This "Peeps Treehouse" diorama by Nalene Sanford tired for first place.

This "Tourney Time" peep diorama, by Trish Juers, tied for first place in the adult category.

Raelyn and Harvin Richter took second place in the "Youth Grade Five and Under" category with the entry "Three Little Peeps."

Nicholas and Nathan Miziorko took first place in the "Youth Grade Five and Under" category with this "Shaun the Peep" diorama.