Take a 'Peep' at this year's diorama winners
1 / 7
2 / 7
3 / 7
4 / 7
5 / 7
6 / 7
7 / 7
Peeps have been seen on the shelves of the River Falls Public Library once again. The winners of this year's annual Peep Diorama Contest have been announced.
All entrants receive a toothbrush, courtesy of local dentists.
The winners are as follows:
Peep-le's choice winner
"Beauty and the Peeps" (6th-12th Grade Version)
Meg Starkey
Adult
Frist Place (3-way tie)
"Peepcocks, Peephens, and Chicks"
Kay Huppert
Frist Place (3-way tie)
"Peeps Treehouse"
Nalene Sanford
First Place (3-way tie)
"Tourney Time"
Trish Juers
Youth Grade Five and under
First place
"Shaun the Peep"
Nicholas & Nathan Miziorko
Second place
"3 Little Peeps"
Raelyn & Harvin Richter
Third place
"Croods of the Mallow-Zoic Era"
Hanna Cook
Youth Grades 6-12
First Place
"Beauty and the Peeps"
Meg Starkey