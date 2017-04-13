Search
    Take a 'Peep' at this year's diorama winners

    By rfjnews Today at 12:10 p.m.
    This diorama "Peepcocks, Peephens and Chicks" by Kay Huppter tied for first place in the Adult category of the River Falls Public Library's annual peep diorama competition. Submitted photos1 / 7
    Hanna Cook took third place in the "Youth Grade Five and Under" category with this "Croods of the Mallow-Zoic Era" diorama.2 / 7
    This "Peeps Treehouse" diorama by Nalene Sanford tired for first place.3 / 7
    This "Tourney Time" peep diorama, by Trish Juers, tied for first place in the adult category.4 / 7
    Raelyn and Harvin Richter took second place in the "Youth Grade Five and Under" category with the entry "Three Little Peeps."5 / 7
    Nicholas and Nathan Miziorko took first place in the "Youth Grade Five and Under" category with this "Shaun the Peep" diorama.6 / 7
    The "Peep-le's Choice" winner this year is Meg Starkey with "Beauty and the Peeps." Starkey also won first place in the "Youth Grades Six - 12" category.7 / 7

    Peeps have been seen on the shelves of the River Falls Public Library once again. The winners of this year's annual Peep Diorama Contest have been announced.

    All entrants receive a toothbrush, courtesy of local dentists.

    The winners are as follows:

    Peep-le's choice winner

    "Beauty and the Peeps" (6th-12th Grade Version)

    Meg Starkey

    Adult

    Frist Place (3-way tie)

    "Peepcocks, Peephens, and Chicks"

    Kay Huppert

    Frist Place (3-way tie)

    "Peeps Treehouse"

    Nalene Sanford

    First Place (3-way tie)

    "Tourney Time"

    Trish Juers

    Youth Grade Five and under

    First place

    "Shaun the Peep"

    Nicholas & Nathan Miziorko

    Second place

    "3 Little Peeps"

    Raelyn & Harvin Richter

    Third place

    "Croods of the Mallow-Zoic Era"

    Hanna Cook

    Youth Grades 6-12

    First Place

    "Beauty and the Peeps"

    Meg Starkey

