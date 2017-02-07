It will be on display in the library's lower level until Feb. 25.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, outstanding works were announced during the exhibition’s opening reception. On hand was exhibition juror Dan Paulus, UW-River Falls Art Department Chair, to evaluate and discuss the artists’ works.

Ten regional artist works will move on to a statewide exhibition in Wausau to be held in August and September of this year.

The River Falls Public Library is pleased to recognize the following local artists for their outstanding creative works. All are currently now on display in the gallery.

State Exhibit Award Winners:

Philip Colpitts, River Falls: Totem, SHARPIE MARKER, 22x28

Caroline Herfindahl, River Falls: Poppy Impressions, Digital Photograph, 16x24

Honorable Mention Awardees

Talen Rabe, River Falls: Resonance, Acrylic on Canvas, 20x20

Carol Pruchnofski, River Falls: Kinnickinnic Morning Gold, Pastel on sanded surface, 14.5x17.5

Mark Schmitt, River Falls: Gone Fishing, Crafts, 8x10x3/4

Mary Lacer, River Falls: Bowl - Buckthorn, Woodturning, 2 1/2" h x 5 3/4" d

Dee Schultz, River Falls: Traveling East, Fabric, 35 x 20

Pauly Cudd, River Falls: BUBBALICIOUS: Multi-color Encalmo with baking soda, GLASS ART, 11x6

The Wisconsin Regional Art Program began in 1940 to recognize and encourage nonprofessional artists.

There are three aspects to the program: 1. 20-25 non-competitive exhibits held throughout Wisconsin. 2. An Educational Workshop, and 3. Meritorious works are selected by the exhibition juror for an Honorable Mention or a State Exhibit award that brings with it an invitation to the State WRAP Exhibit in August and September (where WRAA member artworks will be eligible for cash awards).