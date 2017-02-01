Be prepared to laugh til it hurts

Co-directors and River Falls area residents Judy Johnson and Marie-Anne Deiss chose the farce because of that non-stop laughter.

"It's over-acting, it's over-stating," Johnson said. "It's over the top. You can be more dramatic in a farce than in a comedy."

The Canadian-born Deiss "stumbled upon" the GRRT about four years ago and is now an active participant and board member. She likened their latest show to Carol Burnett. Johnson agreed.

"There are a lot of good one-liners," Johnson said. "We love to hear that laughter. It's just one thing after another."

The farce, written by Monk Farris, portrays world famous portrait artist Bob Zachary who plans a romantic evening to propose to psychologist April March.

However, his plumber friend Roger Clark poses as him to lure Las Vegas chorus girl Candy Cluster to the house for a rendezvous, fashion designer Pomona Beaumont shows up looking for her debutante niece Gloria Desmond (a client of Zachary's), who thinks Zachary is going to propose to her, not March.

If that isn't tangled enough, one of March's rejected suitors (Julian Glester) shows up bent on revenge, Desmond's mother joins the chaos to look for the family diamonds and a strange private investigator crashes the party with a drawn gun and "an erroneous notion of who's who and what's what."

The nine-member cast has been rehearsing since October. The directors read several scripts, choosing one that fits the time frame and cast. The board helps decide the final selection.

Cast members provide their own costumes, some by shopping at thrift stores, others by raiding their own closets.

Prescott resident and UW-River Falls student James Kress-Rickett, who plays the "hunk of menace" Julian Glester, is acting in his first production. Two of the lead actors are friends, so they "roped him in," he said.

"Everyone is fun," Kress-Rickett said. "It's fun to play the almost bad guy and screaming my head off. It helps me vent."

He gets to stomp his feet and roar, Deiss said.

"I always tell people I like it when they haven't had any experience," Deiss added. "We can mold them, shape them."

It also helps Deiss redefine her directing with fresh perspective, seeing things through the eyes of a new actor.

Ellsworth native Lori Arndt, who plays high fashion designer and "cougar" Pomona Beaumont, said it's fun to play someone so different from her real-life self. She has been married for 39 years, so would not be considered a "cougar." Her directors giggle over the role.

Other cast and crew members include:

• Bob Zachary, played by Jonathan Mielke, Prescott.

• Gloria Desmond, by Alexandra DuBois, Cottage Grove, Minn.

• Roger Clark, by Malachi Becker, Amery (UW-River Falls theatre student)

• Candy Cluster, by Becky Denn, Prescott

• Wendell Zolotnik, by Scott Halverson, Prescott

• Minerva Desmond, by Janet Cleary, Prescott

• April March, by Krista Christianson, Ellsworth

• Lighting and sound, Mark Moldenhauer (Ellsworth) and Mark O'Brien (Prescott)

• Stage managers Duane DuBois and Dan Reis (both from Big River area)

• Stagehand and props, Ken Schoettle (River Falls) and Neal Jensen (Prescott.)

• Volunteers Dan Otto and Joe Reis, plus many others

Performances will be held at The Ridgetop (W10516 Highway 10) the weekends of Feb 3-5 and Feb. 9-12.

Dinner theatre shows will be held Feb. 3, 4, 9-11. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The performance kicks off at 6:45 p.m.

Matinee performances will be held Feb. 5 and 12. Guests will enjoy a luncheon at noon; the show will begin at 12:45 p.m.

Reservations are required by calling The Valley Bar & Grill at 715-425-1018. Dinner tickets are $35 and include baked chicken, jumbo shrimp, prime rib or BBQ ribs, salad, potato, vegetable and dessert. The luncheon is $15, including a hot sandwich, coleslaw, potato and dessert. Special dietary accommodations available upon request.

Deiss said tickets are going quickly.

"It really does take a village to put it all together," she said.