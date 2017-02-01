Search
    Local singer to perform downtown at River Falls nightspot

    By Phil Pfuehler on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
    Chaunte Shayne bring you own unique brand of country music to Johnnie's Friday night. (Submitted photo)

    Country artist Chaunte Shayne, a 2013 River Falls High School graduate, will perform at Johnnie's Bar, 116 N. Main St, from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

    Shayne will soon be taking her singing to Nashville. She's been contacted by record labels about her music.

    During musical shows, she's accompanied by her father, Hardy White.

    They have an in-home studio where she writes and he produces her music.

    Shayne describes her lyrics as edgy and hopes listeners are moved by their messages.

    Shayne and her family moved to River Falls in 2006. While in high school she participated in choir and other school activities.

    Her message to fans: “Always be a rebel and follow your dreams.”

    Her Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/chaunteshayne

    Phil Pfuehler
    Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991.
    PPfuehler@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1050
