Local singer to perform downtown at River Falls nightspot

Shayne will soon be taking her singing to Nashville. She's been contacted by record labels about her music.

During musical shows, she's accompanied by her father, Hardy White.

They have an in-home studio where she writes and he produces her music.

Shayne describes her lyrics as edgy and hopes listeners are moved by their messages.

Shayne and her family moved to River Falls in 2006. While in high school she participated in choir and other school activities.

Her message to fans: “Always be a rebel and follow your dreams.”

Her Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/chaunteshayne