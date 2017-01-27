Musical accent on sax
The UWRF RADD Jazz Series and Music Department will present SONSAX, a saxophone and percussion ensemble from Costa Rica, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Abbott Concert Hall in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building on campus. Admission is free.
Featured in the concert will be Dr. Preston Duncan, professor of saxophone at the University of Minnesota. SONSAX performs "Latinos Sonsax," an exciting concert of world music for saxophone quartet and percussion.
The group has performed in concerts internationally, including in Russia, Japan, Canada, United States, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, France, Germany, Scotland, Mexico and Central America.