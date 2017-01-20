Mottaz volunteers at The Simpson Shelter, an overnight homeless shelter in Minneapolis. She also chairs the Police and Fire Commission and the River Falls EMS board.

And when she's not volunteering, Mottaz finds time to travel, read, spend time with friends and golf in the summer.

This summer, she'll have one more task: She'll be taking part in the River Falls Days parade as Citizen of the Year.

"It is really an honor to have been nominated," Mottaz said. "I was just thrilled that I was nominated, so it is just an honor that people think that highly of me."

Mottaz was selected by votes from River Falls Chamber of Commerce members. Citizen of the Year nominations are anonymous, said chamber Event and Program Coordinator Maranda Mahr. She said the nominations were collected in early October, then voted on.

Mahr said Mottaz was chosen for her extensive community involvement. She will be honored at the chamber's annual awards banquet Feb. 2.

Mottaz has lived in River Falls for 40 years.

"So I'm not a townie yet," she joked, "but I'm still working on it."

In that 40 years, Mottaz has taught off and on at University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where she now teaches an alternative education licensing class. She also taught in the River Falls School District for 24 years, some of that time as coordinator/administrator for the Renaissance Academy.

She said the idea of working with children drew her to education.

"I sort of blame it all on my mother," Mottaz said. "She was very child-oriented, and she didn't feel like children were proprietary ... She felt like everybody should help all children. Apparently that's really rubbed off on me."

Mottaz hasn't set out consciously to carry in her mother's footsteps.

"Apparently, it's something that's within me," she said, "Because children are such wonderful beings."

Mottaz said her volunteering keeps her busy, which is just what she prefers.

"It's really a privilege to be able to do what I do. It's very fulfilling to me," she said. "So I'm really grateful that I've had the opportunity to do what I've done."

Mottaz said she's looking forward to the chamber banquet and to appear in the River Falls Days parade.

"I'm looking forward to more challenges in the future," she said. "And more opportunities."