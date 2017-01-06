River Falls girl twirls during bowl game

Rock, the daughter of Julie and Chris Rock, 211 E. Elm St., and has been a student with Jacinda Miller at Dance-Twirl in Minnesota for four years.

The Minnesota dance company Just For Kix run by Cindy Clough was presenting pre-game and half-time shows for the Outback Bowl game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Florida Gators.

For this particular performance, Clough decided to include a group of baton twirlers. She knew Miller and invited her to bring her twirlers to Florida for the Outback shows.

Miller wrote the twirler choreography and the girls, including Rock, learned it at her studio and then joined Clough's dancers in Florida for a week-long rehearsal.

The result was hundreds of marching band students and dancers, and just under 30 baton twirlers.

Parts of the show can be found on YouTube under Outback Bowl 2017.