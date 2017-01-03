Third grade holiday essays: Public Montessori

Typically their answers delight with wonderful third grade imaginations. This year, local students were asked to answer one of four questions:

• Aliens have come to planet Earth on spaceships and captured Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. What would you do to rescue them? Where would you take them so they would be safe?

• On Christmas Eve, Santa and his reindeer somehow take a wrong turn and end up landing on a faraway planet. The little people there ask Santa about all of his presents. Should he give them away to bring Christmas joy to another planet or try to sneak off and find his way back to the children of Earth? Why?

• It's a couple of days before Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer has a cold. What do Santa and Mrs. Claus do to help Rudolph feel better so he can help pull Santa's sleigh for Christmas?

• If you got one wish for the holidays and you had to use it to help someone, what would you wish for and why?

River Falls Public Montessori ElementaryMaggie Watson’s class

If I could have one wish I would give food to a food shelter. When people don’t get food they get sick. They get weak and could die.Their life would be bad and hard. If I could help them have food they would be healthier. They would get a home. I would feel awesome because I will have made people feel happy.

—Sebastien Bowden

If I got one wish I would give animals in shelters all of the care that they need. First I would give them some food so they don’t go hungry. Then I would give them toys so that they don’t get bored. Then I would give them cozy beds so that they are happy. I think all animals should be cared for.

—Madeline Reese

If I had one wish for the holiday it would be to give food and shelter to people who are homeless. If they have a nice and soft bed they would be able to sleep better. If they had healthy food they would get stronger. Anyone would be happier if people had food, shelter and a home. I would be glad every day if I could help people have food, water and a home.

—Amelia Forward

Clothing Wish Haikus

Freezing hearts, sad, scared

Homeless soul lost in the cold

Clothing is a need

I can feel the hurt

I could help clothe those in need

Wrapped in warmth and love

—Leif Blumer

If I had one wish for the holidays it would be to help endangered animals. If people stopped hunting endangered animals they wouldn’t be going extinct. If people stopped destroying habitats and gave them better habitats they would be able to survive and have a better life. Tigers would have more forest and larger animals to eat. If my wish came true, then 50 years from now we would be able to see hippos and elephants and tigers in the wild.

—William Pacheco

Karen Olson’s Class

If I got one wish, I would ask for a cat for Christmas! My Dad has said no in the past. I do think my Mom would get me a cat. I really love cats and that is my Christmas wish.

—Aidan Bowman

I think that they would feed him hot soup. In my opinion, the soup would be chicken noodle. Everyone likes soup, right? At least I do. I've heard that soup is good for colds and I believe that to be true. They may also give him his favorite carrot and have him take a nap. All of these things sound good. I think I might just do it myself.

—Elizabeth Baillargeon

I think Santa and Mrs. Claus would get Rudolph some medicine so he would get better in time for Christmas. Another thing they could give him would be hot soup--I also like soup when I'm sick. Another way that Santa would help Rudolph get better is by using some of the magic that makes him Santa. When all these things are done, Rudolph is better and Christmas is saved!

—Celia Elgie

I would want Santa to give the gifts to the people from the other planet. They probably don't have Christmas and we already have one. He will use magic to deliver the presents and to return to his home back at the North Pole.

—Stone Poeschel

Markell Lockwood’s class

I would help the orphanage. And find a family for all the kids.

I could help them find a home.

I would give them presents on Christmas and help them learn.

I would give them food and water.

I want to help the orphanage stay strong.

—Rebekah Plummer

If I got one wish for the holidays, it would be to give presents to the poor. I wish the poor would be able to have food and water, a house to stay warm and dry. I hope they would be able to have a good life.

—Laynie Petta

If I had one wish for someone. It would be for them to have a nice and happy life. And why do I wish that? Because being happy is a big part of life. A big part of life is being happy.

—Phoenix Score

I want to stop wars! Wars are bad. They are making people sad. Wars are making people lonely. I hope peace can take over the World.

—Hewitt McCann

There should be peace on earth and people in wars should make peace. Fighting should not be about skin color. Everybody should make peace. There should not be fighting between states or countries. We should make peace.

—Nole Kaeder

One wish I have for the world is for everyone to love different countries and for everyone to show peace to others. I think this is important because love is important, and so is peace. It helps people to get along.

—Sophia Jiang

Everyone should share food on a new holiday I'm making up called International Food Sharing Day.

One of the rules would be to be nice to plants and animals.

Another would be to plant seeds around the world.

I would also like to buy service pugs for everyone in need.

We should all have a lifetime supply of food

—Sebastian Cerne

Everybody gets water and food.

Everybody should garden.

Everybody gets clean water.

Everybody in need should have service dogs

Everyone should help stop the pollution.

—Austin Marlow