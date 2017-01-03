Third grade holiday essays: Westside

Typically their answers delight with wonderful third grade imaginations. This year, local students were asked to answer one of four questions:

• Aliens have come to planet Earth on spaceships and captured Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. What would you do to rescue them? Where would you take them so they would be safe?

• On Christmas Eve, Santa and his reindeer somehow take a wrong turn and end up landing on a faraway planet. The little people there ask Santa about all of his presents. Should he give them away to bring Christmas joy to another planet or try to sneak off and find his way back to the children of Earth? Why?

• It's a couple of days before Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer has a cold. What do Santa and Mrs. Claus do to help Rudolph feel better so he can help pull Santa's sleigh for Christmas?

• If you got one wish for the holidays and you had to use it to help someone, what would you wish for and why?

Westside Elementary

Ann Hensley's class

Santa was flying late at night when all of a sudden Rudolph sneezed and his nose went dark. Santa could not see and they took a wrong turn and ended up on an alien planet. There was a bright light when santa landed on the planet, the green lit up aliens captured Santa, his sleigh, and all the gifts. Santa panicked and was so worried about all the children not having a good Christmas and Rudolph's nose gave Santa an idea. They played hide and seek, Rudolph's nose distracted the aliens, Santa recovered the presents, and Christmas was saved.

— Josiah Knutson

Santa and Mrs. Claus are so excited about the 2016 Christmas season. They wanted to make it the best Christmas ever, because they had a lot of toys for the boys, girls, cats, dogs and even the adults. But one creepy night an alien came and stole Santa and Mrs. Claus and took them. The big bad alien kept them in a huge ship. I came to the North pole and saved Santa and Mrs. Claus from the alien by reading the alien a story until he fell asleep. I put Santa and Mrs. Claus in a big present house that could turn into a sleigh. Santa and Mrs. Claus lived happy ever after in the present and the Elfs.

— Erik Goffena

Mr. and Mrs. Claus were getting ready for Christmas when they heard the bad news ... Rudolph the red-nose reindeer was sick. Mr.and Mrs.Claus wanted to have Christmas with Rudolph the red-nose reindeer because they heard that it was going to be the worst christmas weather in all history!? And they need Rudolph's bright light to lead them to all the house's of the good children in the world in the rough weather. But not all hope is lost Mr. and Mrs Claus started nursing Rudolph the red-nose reindeer to health so he could lead the sleigh on Christmas eve night. So, Mr. and Mrs. Claus had no time to spare they worked on Rudolph to health by feeding Rudolph pasta salad. Christmas Eve morning Rudolph woke up healthy and had the brightest red-nose he'd ever had in his life and is ready to lead the sleigh. Ho Ho Ho I think I should take a dite after Christmas Eve see you then.

THE END!!

— Abigail Treichel

Santa and Mrs.Claus were drinking hot cocoa one snowy afternoon. They were relaxing before they loaded the sleigh with amazing gifts for all the children. An alien armada came and used a tractor beam to kidnap Santa and Mrs. Claus. Santa had forgotten he had his locater x12 with him. Then he sent a distress call through space. Finally, a pack of kittens heard the call with their radioactive ears and they all flew to Neptune and they saw Santa and Mrs. Claus. They followed in meowing really loud and using their tails as swords and spitting toxic furballs at the aliens. They finally gave up and the kittens took Santa and Mrs. Claus back to the North Pole and this time the kittens stay with Santa and Mrs. Claus and also make more kittens and ey kid got one.

— Cameron Berner

Santa needs to deliver presents to the kids of the world and Rudolph is sick. Santa needs Rudolph pull the sleigh and can't deliver presents without him. How can Rudolph get belter and can we get a cure to help Rudolph before Christmas is ruined. Rudolph needs to get belter so he can pull the sleigh and Santa made a special potion using a deer food, Christmas cookies, milk, and magic Christmas cake. Rudolph gobbled it up and felt belter a little later. On Christmas Eve morning Rudolph woke up feeling better than ever and everyone lived happily ever after.

— Wyatt Farrell

Santa and Mrs. Claus were so excited for Christmas and to deliver presents to all the good boys and girls. They wanted all the boys and girls to get all the presents they wished for. But aliens came to planet Earth on space and captured Santa and Mrs.Claus at the North Pole! Santa and Mrs. Claus decided to call Snowy--a snowman that came to life! All they had to do was say Snowy three times. They doubted it would work. But they tried anyway and said ''Snowy, Snowy, Snowy!'' Snowy actually appeared! Mrs.Claus and Santa were so surprised! Snowy was a special snowman, not just because he'd come alive, but because he also would grant one wish. Santa asked "Would you grant us one wish?'' Snowy nodded. ''What is your wish?'' ''That Mrs. Claus and I were free, that I had my sleigh and my presents back, and had my reindeer back, too!'' ''Oh one more thing, and that all the aliens would disappear!'' All of a sudden everything went white! Snowy was gone. Santa opened his eyes and was flying his sleigh! He delivered all the presents to all the good children! THE END!

— Dean Cravens

If I had one wish it would be to make Santa's job easier. Lets just say Santa has way too many toys and magic stuff and he needed to get rid of them. Let's just say that no one wanted it except ...me? One of my greatest friends Erik and I could show up at the North Pole and Santa gave us a load of magic toy's. There might be Harry Potter wands and books maybe even potions, but my favorite item would be the invisibility cloak because we can get out of chores and even save people by turning invivsible.

— Owen Hammond

Poor Rudolph, his nose won't glow, because he is sick with a grey nose. He wanted to light the sleigh on Christmas Eve so Santa could deliver the gifts to all the children. But his nose was

too grey and he could not light the sleigh. Santa and Mrs.Claus gave him hot cocoa and gingerbread men to feel better. Then after a few days he could light the sleigh and Santa delivered all the gifts. Merry Christmas!

— Lillian Shipp

One day in the North Pole a few days before Christmas, Santa and Mrs.Claus walked through the stable only to find a sick Rudolph. "Oh no!" Said Santa. Rudolph was sick with chickenpox! Mrs Claus was panicking. "It's only 3 days before Christmas!" "And we need Rudolph to guide us to each home!" "And if we don't succeed not all of the children will have a merry Christmas!" Mrs. Claus sobbed. Santa interrupted. "Oh no," he groaned. "Now Rudolph is itching himself like crazy." Then Mrs.Claus got a great idea! " Why don't we get the magic medicine that can cure any sickness or cold?!" Then Santa said. And we can also make chicken grain soup! Then the next day Rudolph felt much better. It was also Christmas Eve. And all the children were very happy. "Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!" Santa yelled as he traveled through the night with Rudolph guiding the sleigh.

— Isabella Kohn

Rudolph has a really really bad cold. Rudolf wants to get better so he can lead the sleigh. But Rudolph`s cold got worse. Really, really worse. Rudolph went outside to play in the snow but he could not because his cold got worse. Rudolf felt like he was going to throw up 100 times. So Santa took care of him until Rudolph got better. Santa made tea and soup for him. Then Rudolph got better and they delivered the presents to the kids.

— Elsie Bartlett

If i had one wish that I could only use once I would use my christmas money to give everyone a beautiful christmas filled with lights. I would do that because I love to drive around River Falls looking at all the trees and the magic that Christmas brings. Then the whole town would gather at Hoffman park which would be decorated with lights and trees. Santa would be there with his reindeer and giving sleigh rides to all the kids. Mrs. Claus would serve Christmas cookies and piping hot, hot chocolate. There would also be a special guest appearance--Rudolph! At the end of the party, everyone would gather around the tree and sing Jingle Bells.

— Annabelle Olsen

Once upon a time Santa was in his chair playing video games. Santa was bored so he looked out the window. Ahh! Something gray and round was out there. Santa yelled "Mrs. Claus!" Santa heard a soft yes back. Santa ran to the the back of the toy factory and saw Mrs. Claus in the grey round thing--it was a U.F.O. It turned on its engines and Santa jumped and grabbed on. It was hurling into space with Santa and Mrs. Claus onboard. The U.F.O. crash landed on Mars with the aliens, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Santa and Mrs. Claus got off the weird spaceship and saw something green and slimy. It was an alien. Santa and Mrs. Claus had to think fast. They used the alien spaceship parts to make their own ship to go home. Once they got home they were ready for Christmas, but there was one more problem. They were covered in green alien goo. THE END

— Landon Wilkins

Mrs. Claus and Santa are very excited for Christmas this year! Santa wanted to go and take the presents to the little kids and big kids. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer who led Santa's sleigh had a cold because he ate too much hay. So Mrs. Claus and Santa took him in the barn and fed him some chicken grain noodle soup. Then finally Rudolph felt better on Christmas Eve and Santa made it in time to every house! Yay! Yay! Yay! THE END! I WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS!

— Ella Betts

One night something bad happened a spaceship landed in my home. It was big i said it's too big I said and I ran back to my room. I need this thing to get out house. Now it's been two hours so now I'm getting out of my room. I am just mad something is in house she said as she telled on the phone. I just know it's a alien as I look at it. So went back in my room then I sat on my bed. Something moved now I just know the aliens are going to take earth.

— Jada Jenkins

Santa and Mrs. Claus are so excited to hand out Christmas presents to all the kids in the world.

Santa and Mrs. Claus wanted all the kids to have a Christmas present from their wish list. But when they found out that Rudolph had a cold, Santa and Mrs. Claus got appintment for Rudolph to see a doctor. The doctor gave Rudolph some medison. So when Rudolph got better and went back to the North pole and got him all ready and rest up. Then Santa and all his elves helped get the Sleigh all packed up and went fling away!!!

THE END!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

— Ava Larsen

Once upon a time Santa and Mrs. Claus were so excited for delivering presents to all of the children in the world. They needed to get the job done, but something went wrong on Christmas night. Zombies riding on dragons came to capture Santa and then flew away. An elf saw the dragons fly away. The elf called the other elves into a meeting and told them that Santa is captured by zombie monsters. The team of elves got their pigs with wings and flew off to find them. One elf says up up and away and three hours later the elves went to the zombies base. One elf got Santa's hand and went back to the North Pole. The other elves threw blocks that double when you throw them and also are impossible to break. The zombies were defeated and three hours later Santa loaded up the sleigh and said ready? One elf said up up and away. Nine hours later the presents were delivered and the mission was complete. Santa said thank you for saving me.

The end

— Tyler Hastings

If I had one wish for the holidays, I would wish that everyone could have a kind heart and be joyful. I would do a speech about love and joy in front of the whole world. I would say "Dear citizens of the world. I have gathered you here today to talk about love and joy. First of all, you have to treat people the way you want to be treated. Second of all, you have to be calm and able to listen to what others have to say. Third, you have to want to be joyful and kind. I would also decorate the town and bake cookies for the whole town! Then hopefully everyone could share love and be kind to one another.

— Lara Chaffee

Santa and Mrs. Claus were so happy for Christmas because they want to see the kids sleeping. Santa and Mrs. Claus wanted to climb down the children roofs and give them presents. But aliens came and captured Santa and Mrs.Claus. So Santa and Mrs. Claus sidekick named Pronto came in like a bull to save them. He is super strong enough to lift up a train then Pronto tied the aliens to their spaceship. Pronto turned the spaceship on and the aliens hit Mars face first. Then Pronto took Santa and Mrs. Claus back to their sled like a cheetah.

— Todd Benedict

If I had one wish it would be to make cookies for the town of River Falls. If my wish was granted, I will fill the town of River Falls with the warm, gooey, happiness of cookies. Then I would make m'n'm cookies, chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies, and dark chocolate with white chocolate chip. So I will give the whole town cookies except for one, My cookie.

— Lucy Berglind

Santa and Mrs. Claus were as excited for Christmas as a kid on Christmas morning. They wanted to deliver presents as fast as a tiger running through the jungle to all the boys and girls. They were at the North Pole working on some presents, and suddenly aliens came and captured them in a spaceship. So, a Christmas ninja reindeer came and rescued Santa and Mrs. Claus. Then santa, Mrs. Claus, and Christmas ninja reindeer wrapped the aliens in a box and Santa used the alien spaceship to deliver all the presents. And the aliens got dropped in a dumpster and spent their time cleaning garbage.

— Brody Graetz

Santa and Mrs. Claus were so excited to deliver a million presents wrapped in red and white paper, and make the little kids as happy as a kid at the waterpark. But there were no little kids anywhere and Santa noticed that they were on the wrong planet. So they went racing around the planet and tried again and got a map this time. All of a sudden he ran into a flying alien who flew him home and helped him deliver all the presents to the little kids sleeping on their beds. The End.

— Hallie Johnson

Sue Kapping’s class

It’s four days until Christmas and one of Santa’s elves named Jingle goes to check on the reindeer. But when Jingle comes back he has bad news. Jingle tells Santa that Rudolph has a cold! Santa is afraid that Rudolph will not be better for Christmas. Santa goes and tells Mrs. Claus the news. Santa and Mrs. Claus think and think how to make Rudolph feel better. Finally Mrs. Claus thinks she can go to the other side of the North Pole to town and get medicine. When Mrs. Claus comes back she tries to feed Rudolph it but he refuses to take it. Now Santa and Mrs. Claus worry even more. Then Mrs. Claus tells Santa that she will mix the medicine with Rudolph's favorite Christmas treat which is sugar cookies. Once she finishes baking them she feeds one to Rudolph...he eats it! Now Santa feeds Rudolph these cookies until Christmas Eve. It’s Christmas Eve and Santa loads up his sleigh. Says goodbye to Mrs. Claus and the elves. They take off and Rudolph is in the lead. He’s cured. His nose is shining bright. The End

—Addie Johnson

One day at the North Pole there was a big sneeze. And poor Rudolph had a cold. But it was a few Days before Christmas and he would have to pull the sleigh. They had to get medicine but it took two days to get it. They asked an elf if he could borrow his vehicle. So they took it. They made it and Rudolph felt much better. They delivered the presents.

—Isabelle Russell

Two days until Christmas and Rudolph has a cold! Mrs. Claus and Santa worry so they give him hot cocoa. That always get the reindeer better. The next day Rudolph isn’t better so they gave Rudolph Mrs. Claus’s best cookies and Rudolph’s favorite kind - oatmeal raisin. Santa was drooling so Santa got some. The next day Rudolph is better and Mrs. Claus saves Christmas.

—Addison Lemke

On Christmas Eve, Santa and his reindeer take a wrong turn and he ends on another planet and the little people want his presents. He shouldn’t give his presents to the little people because most kids wait all year to get presents. He should try to sneak back to Earth to all the world kids.

—Austin Stellrecht

It’s two days until Christmas. Santa is loading the sleigh with the presents. Then he goes inside to take a break. Next Rudolph says to Santa, I have a cold. I don’t think I can guide the sleigh tomorrow. After Santa said I think I know what to do. Then Santa got pink and green medicine and mixed it up and gave it to Rudolph. Rudolph gulped the medicine down. Rudolph jumped up and was running around the room and said I feel amazing. The next morning it was Christmas and they went to deliver presents to the wonderful kids.

—Audra Adermann

Mr. & Mrs. Claus should give him food. They can give him some water too. And Rudolph should get a tissue. And I hope he can sleep too.

—Adam Brantner

Rudolph should sleep and drink lots of water. Mr. & Mrs. Claus could give him medicine. So he can feel better.

—Lucas Wheeler

One night Rudolph got sick so Santa replaced the reindeer with Ewoks. The Ewoks made chicken noodle soup. Rudolph felt nice and Santa had Ewoks and reindeer pull his sleigh.

—Ian Worrick

It was a cold winter day. Rudolph was not feeling well. He didn’t so Santa and Mrs. Claus had no choice but to replace Rudolph. After Christmas Rudolph didn’t feel any better so Mrs. Claus gave Rudolph medicine and the day after he was feeling good.

—Archimedes Xiong

Santa was ready for Christmas. Santa had all his presents but Mrs. Claus came running to Santa, Bad news! Rudolph is sick. Santa came running to Rudolph. Santa gave him medicine. it didn't help. The nurse gave him special medicine. It worked. Rudolph was saved and Christmas was saved!!!!!!!!!!!!!

—Wyatt Nelson

It was Christmas Eve and Santa and his reindeer were almost to their first house. Until they hit a tree stump and went flying to Mars. There were little Martians everywhere. Santa and his reindeer asked the Martians if they could ride their spaceship back to Earth. The Martians said only if you give us a present. So Santa gave the king the biggest present in his bag. So the Martian’s took Santa back to Earth and delivered the presents.

—Liam Cunningham

Santa wanted go to Earth buthe went to a different planet. Santa asked the Martians how to go to Earth. “Go north”, the Martians said. “It will be a long time.” And he will sneak to go to Earth. So the kids will be happy.

—Niklas Thomas.

On Christmas Eve Santa and his reindeer took a wrong turn and got stuck in planet Minecraft. All the kids on the planet wanted presents but they did not get presents. That night Santa escaped and finished the delivery.

—Jake Weiss

Hi, I am Santa. Let me tell you a story. It was 1981. I was gathering presents for the boys and girls. When I was ready, I saw a light. All of a sudden a vortex appeared! I was scared out of my wits! It was so strong. I told my reindeer to fly. The reindeer got so scared, they took the wrong turn!

WHOA, hang on! Sorry, did I tell you that Christmas was on December 24. Well anyway, back to the story. We found a pink planet called Pink Earth. Pink Santa saw me which was fake, blew a pink horn. All the pink kids came running to me. They were asking about the presents so I gave the pink kids the presents. I said “My elves can make more for the non-pink kids. The next day I left. We got to work quickly. Then I set off and this time NO vortex appeared. The reindeer did NOT get scared and did NOT take the wrong turn. Now Christmas is on December 25th and for Pink Earth I visit them every year.

—Kate Nickleski

One cold night Santa went to go check if Rudolph was ready for Christmas. When he gets there Rudolph sneezes on Santa and Santa says,”Are you sick?” Rudolph nods and Santa says, ”What can I do?” Rudolph says “Can you get me some Kleenexes?” Santa gets some Kleenexes for Rudolph. Then he says, “Can I have some water, too?” And Santa gets some water for Rudolph. Now Rudolph says Santa can you go now and Santa goes inside to think about who will guide my sleigh on Christmas. He thinks on it overnight. And in the morning Santa goes to check on Rudolph. He is still sick but Rudolph will be ready for Christmas.

—Thade Drier

It was a cold morning at the North Pole and Rudolf had a cold and it was only a couple of days until Christmas. What are we going to do to fix Rudolph’s cold? He can have some soup and medicine and he will be able to help Santa pull his sleigh.

—Eve Atkinson

Once on Christmas night Santa and his reindeer took a wrong turn and ended up on a faraway planet. The planet was called Zoo Zoo Zum Zum. The creatures that lived on the planet are called Zuzums. Santa wanted to get back to Earth really bad. Then some Zuzums that were going for a walk saw him. They brought Santa to their cottage. The Zuzums gave Santa something warm to drink and said he could stay overnight. The next morning Santa said to himself these Zuzums are really nice. I will bring the joy of Christmas to them.

—Henry Cronk

It´s a couple of days before Christmas and Rudolph is sick. He has a cold. His nose stopped blinking because it was so stuffy. Santa needed Rudolph's red nose so he could see at night. Santa and Mrs. Claus gave Rudolph all sorts of medicine. And yes it helped. Rudolph's nose was blinking again.

—Julian Lee

It’s Christmas night and Santa was on his way to Earth with his reindeer and they somehow take a wrong turn and Santa can’t control his reindeer. Then Santa finds out he landed on planet called Pluto and these tiny little creatures. They asked Santa what are those presents for and Santa doesn’t know what to say. Should he say they’re for you or I am trying to get back to Earth? What should he do? He tries to do the right thing but he just can’t do it. He needs to just give them Christmas and do the right thing. So Santa says yes here this one is for you and so on Santa went. He gave all the presents to them. Santa did the right thing.

THE END!

—McKenna Cook

On Christmas Eve, Santa hit a big rock. He went into space with his reindeer. They landed on Jupiter. They saw an alien town. Aliens surrounded Santa’s sleigh. They asked about the presents. Santa does not know if he should give the aliens the presents. Well I think he should go back to Earth. He sneaked to his sleigh from an alien’s house. He quickly woke up his reindeer and started up the sleigh and took off. He thought he got away with it, but he did not. The aliens went after them in their spaceships, but Santa’s sleigh was faster. So Santa got back to Earth to deliver the presents to the children. THE END!!!!

—Lauren Andrea

It was a couple of days until Christmas and Rudolph had a cold. But tried medicine and it did not work. Tomorrow is Christmas Eve and that means tomorrow Rudolph has to get better. Today is Christmas Eve morning and Santa is going to give medicine to Rudolph but when he got there Rudolph was bouncing off the walls Stop called Santa. OK said Rudolph. So take a nap. Today is Christmas Eve OK an hour later Rudolph woke up and said we have to get ready. Ok said the other reindeer. So the reindeer got ready and it was almost time to go and when the reindeer were getting ready Santa and Mrs. Claus got some treats because it is a long, long trip. So they set of and got 10 house in a hour. It was a nice long trip the sun was rising and Santa was on his last house.

—Zoe Jarosch

The night before Christmas Santa and his reindeer get ready to set out for Christmas and they are off! Santa's Christmas was normal until Santa's reindeer were not watching where they were going and hit a giant rock!

Santa`s reindeer hit the rock so hard that he shot back so far he landed in front of a huge sine that said Bluesevill he invited himself in! He made a big commotion when he walked in! Everyone stared at him all of the creatures looked at Santa!

Santa was terrified! So Santa asked one of the creatures what was going on. He said that nothing was going on so Santa and the creature talked and talked all of sudden Santa lost his mind and told the creature about all of his presents and then the creature shouted out Santa had presents! So once they heard that they all wanted Santa´s presents!

Santa would not let them have any presents but all Santa said was he would give them presents in the morning! Then night came one of the creatures took Santa to where he would sleep once creature left and Santa was shore all the creatures were sleeping Santa snuck out!

Santa left for good he was so happy he was free from all of the creatures! He finished giving out presents in barely enough time! THE END!!!

—Afton Gillis

It was Christmas Eve and Santa was having a jolly time drinking hot chocolate with candy canes, marshmallows and telling jokes with his reindeer!

It was Santa’s first year on a different planet. Now Santa was moved in and hadfactories, villages and his own CASTLE!!!!!!!!All of the sudden a strong atmosphere hit the sleigh! The sleigh started spinning! THUMP! The sleigh hit a planet!

BUMMACANAZLOOPKAN! Santa spun around! Wired little people were having fun! PWATATATCANATZAT! Santa turned around slowly… He felt he was being watched. THWUMP! Santa fell back. 12 wolf pups were jumping on top of him. STOP! A little girl was now leading them into a stable. Thank You! Called Santa. But his voice was interrupted by another weird noise. CAWANAZACLAMGANZAOPLHA! Santa was getting mad. He spun around only to see a little boy with a noise maker.

When she came back out she asked if she could have a bag of toys to give to her friends. So Santa helped heave the bag of toys down. When she came back Santa saw that she had a great Christmas spirit! A couple minutes later Santa and the little girl (Abby) were drinking hot chocolate with candy canes, marshmallows and telling jokes with Santa’s reindeer on their way to Earth!

—Aberdeen Johnson

Ashley Chelmo’s class

I find them in a cage guarded by aliens. I bubble gum gun the aliens and they float away. I shut down the laser shield and bring Santa and Mrs. Claus back to the North Pole so they can take care of the reindeer.

—Joseph Tarasewicz

I would save Santa and Miss Claus by shooting a bubble blaster in the alien’s mouth and bubble gum comes out of the gun.It makes them fat and float like a boat in the sky. Then I would run as fast as my legs could take me so I can get Santa and Miss.Claus home… and save Christmas.

—Olivia Campbell

If Rudolph was sick, I would tell Santa to give Rudolph some carrot soup and water because reindeer like carrots and water. Santa should put Rudolph in the shack to rest.

—Jordan Wheeler

I would build a flying car and name the car Slushi. I go to their planet and shot them with a bubblegum gun and get Santa and Mrs. Claus back and bring them to my house and let them sleep over as long as they want. I would bake cookies for them and give them some milk to go back home and before Santa and Mrs. Claus go home, I will build a flying sled to get them back home.

—Miranda McLagan-McAbee

They are on Neptune. We need lava and electric-proof spaceship in case of a crash. Now

they have a force field stopping the spaceship from landing on Neptune. Suddenly, the reindeer appear by Christmas magic. Santa’s reindeer save him and Mrs. Claus.

—Robbie Lichman

I would hop on the alien’s spaceship. When we land on their planet I will put on one of their suits and dye my self green. I will pretend to be one of them and capture Santa and Mrs. Claus, but then I will secretly walk away and take the keys to their spaceship and run back in and save Santa and Mrs. Claus. I will tell them to get on the spaceship. They started to run so I ran to.

When I got in I locked the doors. Santa asked me what I was doing, so I took of the suit and told Santa it was me. Santa said ”then why are you green?” I wiped the green off. He said ”now I believe you.” I asked Santa why isn’t Mrs. Claus talking. I stopped the spaceship Mrs. Claus was there but it was a stuffed Mrs. Claus with a alien behind it. I took out my bow and the alien said he wanted to help. He told me where they took Mrs. Claus. He said that they took Mrs. Claus to Venus. VENUS!? I don’t know if I will be able to make it.The alien said put on these suits you will look like one of us and you will be able to teleport to the rest of the tribe. So we captured the other aliens and got Mrs. Claus and the alien became my pet.

—Ella Stanley

I would build a spaceship to fly to the aliens planet. I would bring a vacuum to suck them up. When all of the aliens were sucked up, I would let Santa & Mrs.Claus, & let the aliens go.Then when we got to my house I would hide the presents & let them get comfy.

—Rebekah Jarocki

Santa should make some soup for Rudolph because he is sick.Santa should grab carrots, soup mix, and mix them together.He should do that so he can make soup.When you eat soup when you are sick it helps you feel better.After Santa mixes the things together then he will put it in a bowl and Rudolph will eat it. Finally, Santa should give Rudolph a blanket.

—Tovah Butterfass

If Rudolph got sick Santa and Mrs. Claus should help him fly and give him soup. They would give him a present. They would give him a bed. They will smile at him and give him a treat. They will give him a ride and hold him tight give him magic to heal him. They would do all that because the are friends.

—Hayden Engel

They should give Rudolph medicine because it will help him feel better .Then get him soup and hot chocolate because it will help him get better. And let him sleep and give him love. He will be good to fly, but give him soup.

—Emma Bell

Aliens have come to planet earth on spaceships & captured Santa & Mrs.Claus at the north pole. I (Ryder) would go to a police station & put them in jail for a couple years. As a punishment!

—Ryder Kuchera

They should have Rudolph take a shower and give him hot soup. They can also give him hot chocolate. They can give him a nice warm sweater so he can lead santa’s sleigh.

—Cayden Kroll

I will get all of the military in the USA, France, Africa and Asia to save Santa and Mrs. Claus. I will take the aliens to the sun in their spaceship. I will take them all around the world while the military is fighting crime.

—Ramerio Barton-Garduza

It was almost Christmas and rudolph was sick. Santa is going to give rudolph medicine to make Rudolph feel a little better. Then santa would give Rudolph some soup. And some magic dust from the magic icicle and Rudolph would be full of energy.

—Onawa Kuhn

If Rudolph caught a cold,I would tell Santa to buy him a sweater and light a fire. Then Mrs. Claus should make him soup. It will be tomato soup. Then they will put Rudolph under a blanket by the fire for three hours. Finally Rudolph will be ready to pull Santa’s sleigh.

—Meredith Tille

It’s a couple of days before Christmas and Rudolph the red nosed reindeer has a cold. Santa and Mrs.Claus gives Rudolph a Christmas tree sweatshirt and soup. Soon Rudolph feels better, so he can help pull Santa’s sleigh for Christmas.

—John Rawlings

I would shoot the aliens with a mega nerf gun to save Santa and Mrs.Claus. It didn’t work. So then I tried to sneak into the cage. I saw Santa and Mrs.Claus. I got them out using a bobby pin in the lock. NO! The aliens found us! We ran so fast we all lost our breath. We lost the aliens. Santa and Mrs.Claus hopped in the sleigh and me too. We all left in time for christmas.

—Isaiah Cooper

I would take one of their ufo’s and follow the ufo that santa is in. I would shoot the window so it breaks. I would go under the window with my ufo and tell Santa and Mrs. Claus to jump in. Then Santa and Mrs. Claus jump in my ufo. I would go as fast as I could and if the ufo shot lasers at me I would dodge them I would fly my ufo all the way to the aliens planet called Daximite. I would shoot bubble gum out of a huge straw so the aliens can’t see where they are going and they will crash on their planet Daximite. Me, Santa and Mrs. Claus would get our freezing guns out of the trunk we would go out and open the door to the ufo and freeze the alien we would put them in their fortress and unfreeze them then lock them up in their base and fly santa back to North Pole and keep the ufo. My Mom would be mad at me. I got grounded for bringing home the ufo.

—Zander Ashley

Aliens have come to Earth on spaceships and captured Santa and Mrs. Claus at the north pole! So I hopped on their spaceship in gear and hid behind the seats.Their planet is Venus,so it took a while. Once we got there I brought a secret gun that's filled with gum. I did not load it up so I got gum out of my pocket and filled the gum into the gun and I set it to full power. So I shot all of the aliens and then I shot the handcuffs with a gun and then Santa and Mrs. Claus were free.

—Alyvia Colberg

I would put food,water and clothes in a spaceship.Then I would go in the spaceship and launch the spaceship to get Santa and Mrs. Claus and the aliens back down to Earth. Then I would bring Santa and Mrs. Claus back to their house. Then I would bring the aliens in my house and lock them up in a giant metal cage and put the aliens in the cage in my room and keep an eye on the aliens.

—Tyler Uetz

I would call the police and bring a sled and get a nerf gun. And then put the aliens in my car by lifting the the aliens and throwing them in the car. Then I would get in and bring them to Australia. Then I would throw them on the ground and then I would go back and get Mrs. Claus and Santa and bring them to the North Pole.

—Skylar Wahrenbrock

I would fly his sled and reindeer to the planet that took them. I would put them on a reindeer and lead them to the sled. I would wake Santa up and tell him to lead the sled to his house. When we get there I would build a metal wall around them.To get out you to put in a code. On the top of wall it has a lid so the aliens can’t get in. When they deliver the toys they have an invisible bubble around him and his reindeer.

—Jane Welch

Well first of all,I would break out and use a blowtorch to sneak in and get them to safety. But the aliens fooled us and caught us. They took all our stuff, but not everything! I still had my blowtorch. I used it to escape again and borrowed their spaceship. I planned on giving it back, probably in bad condition. This time I sucessfuly saved Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, but the time they got home it was Christmas Eve.They are going to have to make a lot of presents!

—Casey Cernohous

Jayne Hoffman’s class

One night on Christmas Eve, Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer was feeling very ill. Santa Claus was very worried.

He didn’t know what to do! Santa and Mrs. Claus had to use powers to get him in shape and hope it works. They even made him special soup and gave him 50 pillows, 5 blankets, a glass of water and also a king-sized bed! They cleared his throat by giving him cough medicine.

“It worked! All the stuff we did paid off!” cried Santa!

They danced and cheered then Rudolph said, “let’s hit the sky!”

After they returned, Santa said “time to eat some cookies.” Then Santa and the all the reindeer sang Christmas Carols.

—Elliana Evans

Once upon a time there was a reindeer named Rudolph he was sick so he Santa had to get some medicine for Rudolph then he was better so he could fly again. So they tried again, they could not find a cure so Rudolph passed away.

—Isabella Fauske

A couple of days before Christmas Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer has a cold. His has a temperature of 103.6 and he is very weak. Santa and Mrs. Claus have no clue what to do for poor Rudolph. Just then, Santa had the best idea to heal him! Santa had the idea to practice flying and have him eat vegetables instead of cookies. They brought a big plate full of carrots and Rudolph ate them. The next day Rudolph was good as new!!! After that Santa felt so good inside.

—Bailee Bishop

Two days before Christmas, Rudolph wakes up with a cold called hippoitis. He was turning into a hippo! Santa had to think hard. Rudolph sometimes ate hippo food, so maybe he just had to eat more of his food.

When Santa fed him more, he just looked more like a hippo. Then he thought the effect was the reverse. Santa gave Rudolph more hippo food until he turned back into a reindeer! Santa reverse thinking saved Christmas!

Three cheers for Santa! Hip, Hip Hooray! Hip, Hip, Hooray! Hip Hip Hooray!

—Blake Fredrickson

It’s a couple of days before Christmas when Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer had a head cold Mrs. Claus and Mr. Claus made a plan to help Rudolph with his cold. They decide to keep Rudolph warm and lot of carrot soup. When he was all better they set off at 11:01 pm. When they came back Mrs. Claus had made cookies with milk and 8 carrots good reindeer. Santa loved the cookies with milk and a little bit of cake. After that Santa was tired and he fell fast asleep

—Ava Hauth

On a happy Christmas Eve, Santa and his very favorite reindeer somehow took a very wrong turn and ended up landing on a faraway planet! The reindeer crashed and got injured badly!

The little alien boys there asked about the presents. They wanted to know if they had been naughty or nice.

“Sorry boys, there will be no time for your questions, I have to get my sleigh fixed and my reindeer better!” said Santa.

The alien boys offered to help. After only one hour, they had the sleigh fixed and bandaged up all the reindeer.

Santa left but he hid thank-you Christmas presents behind a huge space rock! The next day everyone had the best Christmas ever including the alien boys!

—Sadie Schiavone

Rudolph is sick!!!! Its a couple days before Christmas and Santa and Mrs. Claus don’t know what to do!!! So they ask their trusty elf, Emily. She knows how to cure it!!

It’s called cakis but there's only 1 way to fix it. They have to go to Florida then Mars then Candyland and finally Trollville.

Emily and Mrs. Claus go and Santa takes care of the town. They take Dasher and Dickson to Florida. First they go to Disney World and go on the Tower of Tar!!! They sneak in from the back they go to the very top and brake a pipe to get the stuff from inside Mrs. Claus said.

Mrs. Claus can’t stand being this cruel, so they fixed the pipe. They thought they might as well go on the ride. They thought it was boring so they went on Rockin Roller Coaster. They thought it was AWESOME!!!!!!! Dasher didn’t.

Back to the mission. They went to Mars. Buzz Lightyear was there and Emily got to kiss him. His aliens gave Emily the cup of lava she needed.

Then it was time to go to Candyland. They got marshmallows and licorice from the shop, Pink Banana and they ate it while they went to see Bobby Pink. He gave them chocolates. Next a t Trollville you have to make them happy for them to give you something.

So Mrs. Claus and Emily sang Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer. The King gave them a ball of happiness. They gave the stuff to Rudolph. HE'S BETTER!!! (He loved the chocolate part!) They all had a Happy Christmas!

—Allie Larsen

On Christmas Eve, Santa turned the wrong way because he was not paying attention to the road. So he ended up at Suduko Planet.

Then people were asking Santa, “Can we have those presents?”

Santa sat no these are for other people. So then he made a big mess. He threw powder all over and told them to clean it up. He then sneaked off.

Santa took those presents to who they belong. He went saying, “Ho, Ho, Ho!” His presents are in River Falls now. The people were happy. Santa was just tired and so were the reindeers.

—Tanner Bottolfson

On Christmas Eve, Santa and his reindeer somehow took a wrong turn and ended up in elf world. The elves went to him, they said “Hi Santa!”

Santa said, “So, this is where you live in the summer. I like your town elves.”

Then they asked, “Santa can you spend Christmas with as after you are done giving out presents?”

“Well...yes. Ya! I am going to start with you because you work hard. I also I love you!” So Santa went to deliver all the toys and he came back and magically made more toys.

—Emma Shepherd

On Christmas Eve morning, Santa and his reindeer somehow took a wrong turn to a faraway planet called Santa World! Their master was called Santa.

The little people said, “Who are you?”

“Why I am Santa!”

They said NO.

He said, “I have presents to give.”

One little person said, “Are they are for us?”

He said I can give you presents too.

He whispered, “I have magic.”

A little person said, “What is magic?”

“It is incredible! At night, I will give you presents but you have to tell me how to get back.”

“Ok,” said the elves, “2 lefts, 3 rights and your back to earth.” So at night, he gave the little people presents. Then he got back to earth and gave the earth kids presents. Now everyone was happy! The happy end!

—Eevie Lewis-Feeney

On Christmas Eve, Santa and his reindeer went to give presents to children. Then they hit a storm and got off track. They landed on planet Nrao!

He went only with Rudolph to lead the way and get help in case of danger. They found little people and the little people asked about the presents.

Santa said, “They are for other children.” They asked if they could have some.

Santa said, “If they stay with him for a few minutes, he will think about it. They said, yes.

He didn’t know what to do. He then tried to sneak off. He made it! He still felt bad but he knew it was right because other children wished for it.

So he went back to give the children of earth their presents. He made it home just in time! He put all the reindeer away in their stalls. Then went to sleep in his bed.

—Lilly Naughton

Santa brings Christmas joy in presents because Christmas is supposed to be joy EVERYWHERE. Santa wouldn’t sneak off to earth. Santa stays and gives away presents. He wouldn’t make the people on that planet sad. Christmas is supposed to bring joy AND the people on earth already have plenty of toys.

—Jayden B

It’s a couple of days before Christmas and Rudolph has a cold. Santa got worried so Santa and Mrs. Claus looked up online for cures. They found some! The first one was chicken noodle soup but it did not work. They tried crackers but it did not work. They left the North Pole to do shopping. They found presents, cake, hay, toys, a heater, and some medicine. Then they went back in their plane to the North Pole. When they got back Rudolph was better but Santa go sick so all of the elves pitched in to help. Christmas was saved!

—Keldan Horvath

Rudolph got sick so Santa cannot make it to Christmas without him. First, Santa gave Rudolph a bowl of soup. Next he gave him some medicine. Then he got Rudolph a heated blanket so he could lay down and watch some TV. It only took a few days and Rudolph was better!

—Will Loy

Rudolph the Red-nose Reindeer had a cold. It was only is a few days until Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Clos needed to figure out something. The other Reindeers were playing reindeer tag but Rudolph was in his shed laying down. Mr. and Mrs. Claus went to check on Rudolph. He was coughing and sneezing. Santa told Mrs. Claus, “We need to make some special hot soup with carrots to help Rudolph’s eyesight, magic reindeer flakes to make is coughing better and sprinkles to stop his sneezing.” They went to Santa’s workshop and made the soup. Then Santa came to give Rudolph some reindeer soup. Rudolph felt much better. Merry Christmas!

—Dianna Lother

It is three days before Christmas and Rudolph has a very serious disease called mytholoeagy. It’s where he can’t concentrate on anything and Santa is worried that if Rudolph tries to pull his sleigh he’s going to get hurt.

Rudolph is so happy he’s at the North Pole but he still is super tired so he slowly falls down and rests. Santa thinks he'll sleep until Christmas but there’s no hope Santa knows of a special medicine called calisite that will keep Rudolph healthy and he’ll be able to pull Santa’s sleigh.

Santa said this is so wonderful. It’s good that Santa got the right medicine for Rudolph. Now Rudolph can spread joy throughout the world while delivering presents to people all around the world.

—Ella Pierce

On Christmas Eve, Santa and his reindeer landed on Mocer. They landed on Mocer because the lead reindeer was sleeping and the other reindeers thought that Santa was going the way that the reindeer was on. There were little people there and they asked Santa about all of his presents. Then they asked him if they can have some. Santa said sure because he had extra presents for the people on earth.

—Ethan Campus

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer has a head cold. Santa is worried about Rudolph. Santa helped Rudolph feel better so he could help Santa pull his sleigh. Rudolph did feel better because of Santa’s care. The next day, he was super better and able to help Santa pull his sleigh.

—Grant Kohl

It’s a couple of days before Christmas and Rudolph the Red Nose reindeer has the flu. Mrs. Claus takes him to the vet.

At the vets, Rudolph sees another reindeer in the waiting room. Her name is zoe and she has a cast on. All of a sudden Rudolph hears his name its his turn.

In the doctor's office they give Mrs. Claus medicine. Mrs. Claus takes Rudolph home goes to the stables and lays him down.

She says “Wait here, I’ll be right back.” A few minutes later, she comes back with the medicine and a spoon.

“Time for your medicine!” she says. “Open wide!”

Rudolph eats the medicine. It tastes like moss his favorite. The medicine makes him sleepy.

A few days later on Christmas, Rudolph wakes up and he feels better. He runs to Santa and tells him he feel better. Santa tells him to follow him. Santa takes Rudolph to the sleigh and hooks him right up front and they're off!

—Evelyn Peacock

On Christmas Eve, Rudolph was not feeling good. Santa thought he had a headache but he did not have a headache he had a fever. Santa went to Mrs. Claus.

She said they went to the store to get medicine then have Rudolph lay down on the couch.

He asked her, “Should he use his other reindeer?”

“Yes, use other reindeer,” said Mrs. Claus. Santa did and Rudolph rested and got better.

—Katie Peterson

On Christmas Eve, Santa and his reindeer somehow he take a wrong turn and ended up landing on the planet Haboo. It is a hot planet with fire aliens. Fire aliens said, “Stay and give us the presents.” So Santa said, “Ok, but I have to go back tomorrow because he had to get presents for the children on Earth.” The next day, he went back to the North Pole to make more presents and everyone had a Merry Christmas!

—Sam Simpson

