    Gingerbread winners enjoy sweet victory

    By Gretta Stark Today at 10:08 a.m.
    Caitlin Perfect, a 7-year-old Rocky Branch second-grader, took second place in the graham cracker category. She said she had fun creating her graham cracker house, which took three days to put together, and which she did all by herself. She said the best part was decorating the house.2 / 8
    Maria, 7, and Isaac, 10, Loe, both homeschooled, took first place in the graham cracker competition with a house they created together. The two said they had lots of fun. Though they've competed in teh gingerbread contest before, this was their first win. Maria said her favorite part of the creation was the marshmallow snowmen. Isaac said his favorite was the graham cracker church.3 / 8
    Anika Hovland, 10, a Rocky Branch fifth-grader, shows off her gingerbread house which won first place in the youth traditional category. She said she was especially proud of a christmas tree she'd made out of an ice cream cone, green fruit roll up, frosting and sprinkles, and a plaid blanket on the gingerbread bed, made of strips of fruit-roll ups. 4 / 8
    Katelyn Nill shows off her award-winning gingerbread creation. She said it took her two days to build. She created it mostly by herself, but with a little help from her mom, Linda Nill. She took first place in youth Architectural Design category.5 / 8
    Evan Williams took first place in the "Youth Whimsical" category of the River Falls Public Library's annual gingerbread contest. Williams's gingerbread creatioin was inspired by "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." Williams, a big Harry Potter fan, has competed in the library's gingerbread and peep diorama contests in the past, and won prizes. (River Falls Journal photos by Gretta Stark)6 / 8
    Winners of the River Falls Public Library's annual gingerbread contest are shown, from left, in front of all the gingerbread creations in the contest. From left are: Katelyn Nill, Isaac Loe, Maria Loe, Caitlyn Perfect, Anika Hovland, Cecilia Downey, and Evan Williams. Not pictured are Ben and Kristi O'Malley, Ellie Watkins, Mags Baier, Nicole O'Malley, Caroline Loe, and Sophia Loe. 7 / 8
    Cecilia Downey, 14, took second place in the youth whimsical category with a "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" -themed gingerbread creation. Downey, a big Harry Potter fan, is a Meyer Middle School eighth-grader. 8 / 8

    The River Falls Public Library has announced the winners of its annual gingerbread contest.

    Winners came into the library Monday to collect their prizes. 

    Winners include: 

    Adult Traditional

    1. Nicole O'Malley & Caroline Loe
    2. Ben & Kristi O'Malley

    Youth Traditional

    1. Anika Hovland
    2. Katelyn Nill

    Adult Whimsical

    1. Ellie Watkins
    2. Mags Baier

    Youth Whimsical

    1. Evan Williams
    2. Cecilia Downey

    Youth Graham Craker

    1. Isaac & Maria Lee
    2. Caitlyn Perfect

    See more in the Dec. 22 print edition of the River Falls Journal.

    Gretta Stark

    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.

    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
