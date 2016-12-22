Gingerbread winners enjoy sweet victory

1 / 8

Caitlin Perfect, a 7-year-old Rocky Branch second-grader, took second place in the graham cracker category. She said she had fun creating her graham cracker house, which took three days to put together, and which she did all by herself. She said the best part was decorating the house. 2 / 8

Maria, 7, and Isaac, 10, Loe, both homeschooled, took first place in the graham cracker competition with a house they created together. The two said they had lots of fun. Though they've competed in teh gingerbread contest before, this was their first win. Maria said her favorite part of the creation was the marshmallow snowmen. Isaac said his favorite was the graham cracker church. 3 / 8

Anika Hovland, 10, a Rocky Branch fifth-grader, shows off her gingerbread house which won first place in the youth traditional category. She said she was especially proud of a christmas tree she'd made out of an ice cream cone, green fruit roll up, frosting and sprinkles, and a plaid blanket on the gingerbread bed, made of strips of fruit-roll ups. 4 / 8

Katelyn Nill shows off her award-winning gingerbread creation. She said it took her two days to build. She created it mostly by herself, but with a little help from her mom, Linda Nill. She took first place in youth Architectural Design category. 5 / 8

Evan Williams took first place in the "Youth Whimsical" category of the River Falls Public Library's annual gingerbread contest. Williams's gingerbread creatioin was inspired by "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." Williams, a big Harry Potter fan, has competed in the library's gingerbread and peep diorama contests in the past, and won prizes. (River Falls Journal photos by Gretta Stark) 6 / 8

Winners of the River Falls Public Library's annual gingerbread contest are shown, from left, in front of all the gingerbread creations in the contest. From left are: Katelyn Nill, Isaac Loe, Maria Loe, Caitlyn Perfect, Anika Hovland, Cecilia Downey, and Evan Williams. Not pictured are Ben and Kristi O'Malley, Ellie Watkins, Mags Baier, Nicole O'Malley, Caroline Loe, and Sophia Loe. 7 / 8