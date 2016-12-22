Gingerbread winners enjoy sweet victory
1 / 8
2 / 8
3 / 8
4 / 8
5 / 8
6 / 8
7 / 8
8 / 8
The River Falls Public Library has announced the winners of its annual gingerbread contest.
Winners came into the library Monday to collect their prizes.
Winners include:
Adult Traditional
- Nicole O'Malley & Caroline Loe
- Ben & Kristi O'Malley
Youth Traditional
- Anika Hovland
- Katelyn Nill
Adult Whimsical
- Ellie Watkins
- Mags Baier
Youth Whimsical
- Evan Williams
- Cecilia Downey
Youth Graham Craker
- Isaac & Maria Lee
- Caitlyn Perfect
See more in the Dec. 22 print edition of the River Falls Journal.